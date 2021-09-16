Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 17

Ongoing

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) are open to help residents affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence, and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

Individuals in Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance.

Residents who previously registered for assistance do not need to visit the DRC. However, when visiting a DRC they can ask questions or seek further information in person, in addition to online or by phone.

Survivors can visit any of the DRC locations and find their closest location through the FEMA App.

Somerset County: North End Volunteer Fire Co. NO. 3, 169 N. 8th Ave., Manville. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays ; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Mercer County: Hollowbrook Community Center, 320 Hollowbrook Dr., Trenton. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Middlesex County: Middlesex Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Cafeteria B, Sayreville. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Additional centers will be opening soon to support survivors.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/ or via the FEMA App.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. If you use a Relay service, such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4614. Follow the FEMA Region 2 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMAregion2

Following FEMA’s approval of another Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by Tropical Storm Ida, New Jersey Human Services sought and received additional federal approval to provide New Jerseyans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Mercer counties access to special disaster food assistance benefits.

NJ SNAP recipients can use their EBT benefits cards to purchase hot food at participating NJ SNAP retailers until Sept. 30.

The hot food waiver only applies to items purchased from SNAP-approved retailers located in the designated counties.

For a list of participating SNAP retailers, visit here.

In addition, NJ SNAP recipients in these counties will have until Sept. 30 to request replacement benefits for food lost due to the impact of the storm. SNAP recipients must contact their local Board of Social Services before Sept. 30 to make this request.

For a list of the county Boards of Social Services, visit here.

Individuals in 10 approved counties may also register at www.disasterassistance.gov for direct assistance for Ida-related recovery, which may include home repairs, temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other programs to help recover from the effects of the tropical storm.

Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed American allies evacuated from Afghanistan to New Jersey. Already interpreters and others who worked with the American military have started arriving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The American Red Cross, with support from the NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, is collecting needed items to help them.

Jeff Cantor, founder and CEO of the NJ State Veterans Chamber, is spearheading this humanitarian mission.

In Hopewell Valley, this effort is being led by Hopewell Township Police Director Robert Karmazin.

Children are in need of diapers, formula, baby bottles, pacifiers, baby wipes, soccer balls, toys, blocks, new shoes, pencils and crayons, notebooks and school supplies.

Families are in need of water bottles, conservative female clothing, male clothing, winter jackets, new shoes, gloves, feminine hygiene products, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, smart phones and female scarves.

Returning military troops are in need of coffee, water bottles, games, food donations, gift cards, sporting goods, electric massagers, postage stamps and envelopes, writing pads and pens, Air Pods, personal hygiene items and toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hopewell Township Department of Public Works building at 203 Washington Crossing – Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Call 609-737-3100, ext. 5170 with questions.

The Mission Commission at First Presbyterian Church, Bordentown, is collecting items for the Afghan refugees housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Purchase and deliver items to the church office. Requested items include bras, underwear, children’s clothing, shoes, baby onesies, disinfectant wipes, towels, antibacterial hand soap, toiletries, clothing, shower shoes, flip flops, baby wipes, feminine hygiene pads, baby formula, phone chargers, children’s toys and Gatorade. For specific times donations will be accepted, visit www.bordentownpresbyterian.org/ Do not leave items on the porch. Or, write a check made payable to First Presbyterian Church-Bordentown with “Afghan Refugees” in the memo line, and mail to the church, 435 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown 08505-2004 or drop in the mail slot of the office at that address.

Hope Hose Humane Co. 1 is seeking volunteers.

The firehouse is located at 150 W. Burlington St., Bordentown.

Call 609-298-0450 for more information.

Hermés Paris, a family-run, independent, luxury retailer has entered into a lease agreement for 17 Palmer Squarein Princeton.

The 6,155-square-foot retail store is expected to open in Fall of 2023.

For more information on Hermés, visit www.hermes.com/us/en/.

For more information on Palmer Square, visit www.PalmerSquare.com.

The Burlington County Health Department is resuming its COVID-19 testing program and will operate a fixed clinic five days a week at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays; and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The testing is open to all Burlington County residents 5 years and up, as well as those who work in Burlington County or attend school in the county.

No appointment or doctor’s prescription is needed, but insurance information will be collected from those who have it. No one will be turned away due to lack of insurance.

The clinic will use a short nasal swab to collect samples for a PCR test. Those seeking a test should wear a mask and thoroughly blow or clean their nose prior to testing.

Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The Burlington County Health Department continues to make COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone who is unvaccinated, as well as booster doses for those who are fully-vaccinated but are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The vaccine clinics run on the following schedule:

Mondays from 2-6 p.m. at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton (drive-thru clinic).

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra.

Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park.

Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Dr., Bordentown.

Vaccines are also available at pop-up clinics held every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Virtua Mobile Grocery Store, 181 Norcross Lane, Pemberton; and Thursdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Virtua Mobile Farmers Market, 795 Woodlane Road, Westampton.

The Deborah Heart and Lung Center runs a walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Deborah Medical Office Building, 6 Earline Ave., Browns Mills.

Older adults in Mercer County again will have the opportunity to receive fresh-produce checks that will enable them to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

This year, each person will receive five $6 checks for a total $30 that are valid until Nov. 30.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 609-989-6661 and speak with a staff member or leave a message with your phone number so the Office on Aging can return the call.

When calling, be prepared to:

Provide your name and address to verify you live in Mercer County

State your date of birth to verify you are 60 years of age and older

Verify that your income is within the eligibility qualifications listed below:

A single person’s income must not exceed $23,606 per year or $1,968 monthly; a couple’s income must not exceed $31,894 per year or $2,658 monthly.

The Office on Aging staff will then direct you as to how you can secure your checks.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Preserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Throughout September

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) is supporting the American Library Association’s (ALA) Library Card Sign-Up Month initiative during September.

Explore digital collections; discover news; find a favorite book; learn something new; and connect with technology, art, marketing, design, architecture, leadership and personal development skills.

Email an SCLSNJ staff expert at ask@sclibnj.org to learn why #LibrariesRock.

Fridays, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1

The Mercer County Movie Series will present free movie nights.

Movies will be shown from 7:30 to approximately 9:30 p.m.

The schedule is:

Sept. 17 is “Raya and the Last Dragon” at South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton.

Oct. 1 is “Scoob!” on the festival grounds.

Admission is free.

Seating provided at Arm & Hammer Park, but bring your own blankets or chairs for the other locations.

Guests are welcome to bring coolers with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles or other outside food or beverage allowed.

For updated weather information, visit www.mercercountyparks.org

Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18

Hopewell Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Giant Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the church, 80 W. Broad St., Hopewell.

Sept. 18 is Bag Day: fill a bag for $5.

Items will include gently used housewares, china, furniture, linens, jewelry, clothes, small appliances, books, toys, seasonal and more.

Donations for sale will be accepted from 3 p.m. Sept. 12 through noon on Sept. 15.

No shoes, plastic cups or bottles with advertising, magazines, textbooks, upholstered furniture, encyclopedias, computers, typewriters, mattresses or large appliances will be accepted.

For information on donations, call 609-577-8819.

Proceeds from the sale are used to support local and worldwide mission projects.

Hopewell Presbyterian Church is located at the intersection of Broad and Louellen Streets in Hopewell Borough.

For more information, call 609-466-0758 or visit www.hopewellpresbyterian.org.

Friday, Sept. 17

The Young Professionals Group (YPG) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton Foundation announced its second annual Family Movie Night featuring “Raya & The Last Dragon” on Sept. 17 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Rain date is Sept. 24.

Doors and concessions open at 5:30 p.m.; feature presentation at 7 p.m.

All attendees will enjoy vouchers for the concession stands, complimentary popcorn and a souvenir gift with the purchase of their ticket; additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Family Fun Packs are available and include two adult and two child tickets.

Bring your own blanket and snacks.

Chairs, coolers and alcohol not permitted.

Sponsorship opportunities and full event information can be found at www.rwjbh.org/ypgmovienight

Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road, Trenton.

An Evening of Laughter featuring comedians Jimmy Shubert, Gemini and Kevin Israel will be held Sept. 17 at Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough.

Sponsored by Hillsborough UNICO.

Dinner and show is $65. Proceeds benefit Community Options of Hillsborough.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Cocktails at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Show to follow.

Tickets can be purchased at www.hillsboroughunico.org

For more information, call 908-823-4647.

Scholar and critic Fintan O’Toole will be in conversation with award-winning novelist Roddy Doyle, introduced by the Fund for Irish Studies Chair and Princeton University’s Howard G.B. Clark University Professor of the Humanities Paul Muldoon, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

The event opens the 2021-22 Fund for Irish Studies Series, which will remain virtual for the fall.

Free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The event will be live captioned. Viewers in need of other access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center for the Arts at least two weeks in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-conversation-roddy-doyle-fintan-o-toole/

Through Sept. 17

East Windsor is seeking nominations for the 2021 Township Business Awards Program. The purpose of the program is to recognize local businesses that make special efforts to improve or contribute to the community.

The three categories are Business Beautification: creating an attractive appearance, for example, through landscaping, flowers and other enhancements to their structures and site; Community Service: providing for community contributions and service; and Community Enhancement: providing any community value added aspect related to their business, for example, extraordinary job creation or an unusual or special product or opportunity.

Green and sustainable practices, for example, green products, energy conservation, reduction of waste and energy consumption, are encouraged and will be given more weight.

Nomination forms are available at the Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., and are posted online at www.east-windsor.nj.us.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 17.

A Selection Committee will determine the business awardees, and the awards will be made at a Township Council meeting.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hillsborough will host its 250th Celebration parade on Sept. 18, kicking off at 10 a.m. sharp. All interested veterans will be provided a shuttle the morning of the parade, leaving from the main entrance of the Municipal Building at 9:30 a.m. All Hillsborough veterans interested in participating in the parade should register by calling the Hillsborough Parks & Recreation office at 908-369-4832 or registering online via Communitypass. A free rabies clinic for dogs and cats whose owners live in Cranbury will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Cranbury Firehouse, 2 S. Main St. Bring proof if animal was previously vaccinated to receive a three-year vaccination. Any questions, call 609-664-3130.

The Arts Council of Princeton will hold its fall open house from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the center, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

The main event will be the inaugural ACP Pottery Throwdown where you can watch as ceramic artists compete in various challenges on the ceramics wheel.

Other activities include studio tours, swag giveaways, and more.

Free and open to the public.

Princeton Makes, a new Princeton-based artist cooperative, has announced the Sept. 18 grand opening of its artists’ studios and retail space in the Princeton Shopping Center.

The Princeton Makes cooperative will include 25 local artists, and its location will include studio space for up to 12 artists and a dynamic retail space featuring the work of all cooperative members for purchase.

As a cooperative, all artists will take turns working at the space when the store is open, and the artists who have studios on-site will be able to work seven days a week.

The cooperative will initially be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Whenever the store is open there will be at least one artist working in a studio, so customers will be able to interact directly with artists to learn about their process and technique.

The art made and sold at Princeton Makes will cover a range of artistic genres, including painting, drawing, stained glass, sculpture and jewelry.

The Sept. 18 grand opening will take place from 2-6 p.m., and will include plein air painting in the courtyard, artist demonstrations, open studios and live music. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at www.princetonmakes.com.

New Jersey Clean Communities will hold its fourth annual Delaware River Cleanup from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

Shoreline cleanups will be held in Holland Township, Frenchtown, Kingwood, Byram, Bull’s Island, Prallsville Mill, Lambertville, Holcome-Jimison Farmstead, Fireman’s Eddy, Washington Crossing, Scudders Falls, Trenton Battle Monument and Duck Island at the Abbott Marshlands.

On-water cleanups will be held at the Holland Township/Riegelsville Boat Launch and at the Bucks County Giving Pond Boat Launch.

For details and to sign up, visit www.delawarerivergp.org

For more information, email stephanie.fox@dep.nj.gov

Internationally renowned percussion ensemble Sō Percussion will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, in the Princeton University Department of Music’s first in-person campus concert since the pandemic.

The university’s Edward T. Cone Performers-in-Residence will be joined by guest artist Shodekeh Talifero, a groundbreaking beatboxer, vocal percussionist, and breath artist.

The program will feature works by Bryce Dessner, Nathalie Joachim, Shodekeh Talifero, Jason Treuting, and Julia Wolfe, including Dessner’s Music for Wood and Strings, a work commissioned by Carnegie Hall for which the composer worked with instrument builder Aron Sanchez of the Blue Man Group to develop new dulcimer-like instruments for the ensemble.

In accordance with Princeton University policy, all concert attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear a mask inside the concert venue. Unvaccinated children will not be permitted entry.

Advanced free tickets will be released online at noon Sept. 13. Visit https://music.princeton.edu/

Remaining tickets will be available at the door.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Princeton Festival Guild will hold a relaxed gathering from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of The Castl, 10 Castle Lane, Hopewell.

There will be a buffet and beverages, and live music by the Courtney Colletti Trio.

Proceeds will go directly to The Princeton Festival in support of June 2022 performances.

Fro tickets, call 609-497-0020 or visit www.princetonfestival.org/party-again

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and stretch out on the green next to Thomas Sweet at 183 Nassau St. in Princeton to enjoy a free evening performance by local bands.

The remaining schedule is 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, BackTrack.

Weather permitting.

Select dates, through October

The schedule for the Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series is:

Sept. 18, Old School R&B Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Oct. 2, Caribbean/Latin Night, 2-8 p.m., South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton

Gates open one hour prior to start time.

Parking fee is $5.

For updates, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/festival-grounds-events/

Saturday, Sept. 18

The Somerset County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing at the Senior Wellness Center, 339 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

Residents of Somerset County age 5 and older are eligible.

No preregistration required. Walk-ins welcome.

No prescription or symptoms required.

To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/3aMQUma or call 908-231-7155.

School of Rock Princeton will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 1761 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence Township with festivities from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Highlights of the event will be musical performances from Lawrence Township Mayor Jim Kownacki and City Councilmember John Ryan.

The grand opening will include tours of the new facility, free music lessons for kids/’tweens/teens, and prizes.

The event will also fundraise for the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in Princeton, with a portion of funds from all new student sign-ups benefitting the center. The center’s Chief Activist Robt Seda-Schreiber will be a featured performer with the House Band as he unveils his updated version of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel”.

For more information about the event, contact Billie Seeland at 609-890-7090.

Saturday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Nov. 6

The Bordentown Historical Society’s (BHS) Harrowing History performance is set to return for season two, from Sept. 18 to Nov. 6.

Sponsored by Bordentown Home for Funerals, this season features six all-new, true stories researched by Harrowing History’s creator, Bordentown Historical Society Director Kristi Kantorski, as told by a volunteer cast.

Like the debut season, all six tales offer extraordinary accounts of mayhem, murder and mystery in true crime stories.

Visit https://bordentownhistory.org/harrowing-history/ for tickets and more information.

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Color Fun Run & Walk, hosted by Hopewell Valley Arts Council, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Woolsey Park for runners and walkers of all ages.

Pass through five color stations along the two mile route with volunteer color-blasters showering participants in food-grade dyed cornstarch.

The morning starts off with a full-body warm-up led by HV Arts Council board member, Dawn Berman, of The Pennington Studio for Dance.

The course ends with a closing celebration dance party, a short performance by dancers from The Pennington Studio for Dance, and a group color toss finale.

Tickets start at $20.

Woolsey Park is located at 221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Must register by Sept. 10.

For more tickets, FAQs, and more, visit www.hvartscouncil.org/colorfunrun.

Sunday, Sept. 19 to Wednesday, Sept. 29

Princeton architects and student designers will celebrate the eight-day Jewish holiday Sukkot by building and displaying original designs for sukkahs — the temporary hut-like shelters that figure prominently in traditional observance of the holiday — on public sites around the downtown area. Sukkah Village 2021 kicks off officially on Sept. 19, and the sukkahs will be on display until Sept. 29. Conceived by Joshua Zinder, managing partner of local architecture firm JZA+D and current president of AIA-New Jersey, and developed in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, Sukkah Village 2021 invites the public to visit the sites and explore 12 different sukkah designs. The sukkahs also figure prominently in charitable fundraising surrounding the event , as the demountable and reusable structures will be sold via online auction. In addition to the auction and public displays of sukkahs, related happenings include walking tours, a film screening, panel discussions, and a family-oriented crafts event.

Through Monday, Sept. 20

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Mercer and Burlington Counties (NJ) will hold its first-ever golf outing to raise funds for CASA’s work with local children in foster care.

The CASA Golf Outing presented by Mathematica will take place on Sept. 20 (rain date Sept. 27) at Cream Ridge Golf Course in Cream Ridge.

Registration is open at www.casamb.org/golf.

The tournament registration fee of $150 for individual golfers and $575 for foursomes includes golf, continental breakfast, and a post-event barbecue. Companies and organizations are invited to serve as sponsors of the tournament.

An auction will close out the event.

Join the leaders and board members of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton for a presentation of the hospital’s achievements during its 50th year in Hamilton, and its plans for the future, during the hospital’s annual community meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the RWJ Fitness & Wellness Center, 3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton.

Breakfast will be served.

Pre-registration is requested; call 609-584-6427.

Monday, Sept. 20

The Women’s College Club of Princeton will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Stockton Center at the Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

The speaker will be Jill Barry, executive director of the Morven Museum and Garden. Her topic will be “Historic Morven – a Window into America’s Past and Future.”

The meeting is open to all. No fee or registration are required.

For more information, visit wccpnj.org

The United Democratic Coalition of Hillsborough will host a free online panel discussion on voting rights and ballot security at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

The event will feature New Jersey’s top election official, Secretary of State Tahesha Way, as well as Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter, and Somerset County Board of Elections Commissioner Christian R. Mastondrea.

Advance registration is available at uniteddemocraticcoalition.org.

The event will be held on Zoom and will be broadcast live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UnitedDemocraticCoalition.

The Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Mercer County is scheduled to be closed in both directions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes while the bridge is out of service.

The two closest river bridges are the Scudder Falls (I-295) Toll Bridge 2.5 miles to the south, and the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge 6.9 miles to the north.

The closure is needed at Washington Crossing so maintenance personnel can repaint the yellow center line on the bridge’s open-grate steel deck.

The travel restriction is subject to change due to weather, emergencies, traffic, and staffing considerations.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

The Burlington County Commissioners are partnering with Rowan College at Burlington County, the County Workforce Development Board and the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce to host a first-of-its-kind of business and job fair designed to connect workers with jobs and training opportunities and businesses with resources to help them recover and grow.

The Get Back to Business Burlington County Job, Training and Entrepreneurship Fair will be held Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rowan College at Burlington County Student Success Center, 900 College Circle, Mount Laurel.

Nearly 30 local and regional employers have already registered, which will feature a traditional job fair space where businesses can make contacts with potential employees.

The event will also feature an Entrepreneurs Alley, where small business owners and those interested in starting a new business can meet with government representatives from the state, federal government and Burlington County Department of Economic Development and Regional Planning to learn about available assistance for businesses. The representatives will also be able to answer questions about launching a new business in New Jersey and how to best navigate government regulations and permits.

Officials from Rowan College at Burlington County, the Burlington County Institute of Technology’s Adult Education Program and the Burlington County Workforce Development Board will also be present to help workers looking to enhance their skills or receive training or certification for a new career.

The event is free but attendees are encouraged to pre-register via a form on the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.bcrcc.com/.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance at the event.

Employers and exhibitors should email Admin@bcrcc.com to register.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Princeton Pecha brings local artists together to share their work in a virtual program inspired by PechaKucha, a lively, upbeat format created in Japan designed for more show and less talk.

From 8-9 p.m. Sept. 22, each artist shows 20 slides for 20 seconds each (about 7 minutes per artist), exhibiting for the audience an array of visual expression.

This iteration of Princeton Pecha will highlight talented area artists hosted and curated by artist Eva Mantell.

Featured artists include Kouki Mojadidi, Simon Lee, Eve Sussman, David Ellis, Joel Beck and Eva Mantell.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org

Candidates for Legislative District 16 will meet in a forum on Sept. 22: Assembly candidates at 7 p.m. and Senate candidates at 8:30 p.m. The event takes place at Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road, Branchburg.

Due to limited seating, it will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/PrincetonTelevision and rebroadcast.

A recording will be posted at VOTE411.org and at lwvprinceton.org.

Voters may send questions for candidates to lwvprinceton@gmail.com.

Thursday, Sept. 23

East Windsor’s Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Inspection Program runs through September at the Police/Court Building, 80 One Mile Road.

The free safety inspections are offered to township residents to promote child passenger safety. Participants will have their child seats inspected by a certified technician to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials about state child restraint laws.

No appointment is required.

Other inspection dates are 3-7 p.m. Sept. 23 from 3-7 p.m.

A Business Networking Breakfast with a guest speaker, to be determined, will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Town & Country Diner, 177 Route 130,

Bordentown, by the Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

Event is open to chamber members and non-members.

Bring business cards and a door prize donation.

Registration fee of $20 includes breakfast, networking and the presentation.

Must RSVP; visit https://burlingtonmercerchamber.org/for the EventBrite link.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is presenting two ticketed chamber concerts at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

The Jasper String Quartet performs Sept. 16, and the Exponential Ensemble takes the stage on Sept. 23.

Both shows begin at 5:30 p.m. on the pool house lawn.

Bring a lawn chair and blanket to reserve a spot alongside any of the socially distanced flags arranged along the Pool House lawn. Registered concert attendees are welcome to picnic beforehand from 4-5 pm in front of the Education Center.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/calendar

The Princeton University Art Museum will present a lecture on “Clothing for the Ancestors: Global Textiles in Nigerian Egúngún Masquerade Costumes” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Friend Center 101 and live online.

Egúngún masquerade costumes swirl into motion during festivals honoring departed ancestors. Globally sourced, their layered fabric panels reflect local aesthetics and ritual practices. Often made from reused clothing, they also illuminate regional fashions and consumer tastes in imported fabric.

Considering egúngún through a textile lens, this talk by Kristen Windmuller-Luna, curator of African art at the Cleveland Museum of Art, draws from fieldwork in Nigeria and extensive analysis of égungún in museum collections.

Introduced by Julianna Ochs Dweck, chief curator at the Princeton University Art Museum.

Free registration available at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-09/lecture-clothing-ancestors-global-textiles-nigerian-eg%C3%BAng%C3%BAn-masquerade-costumes

Join the Beth El seniors of Beth El Synagogue in East Windsor and Jewish Family and Children’s Services for the virtual program, “Using Your Wits; Part 2,” at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Lisa Bayer from Always Best Care Senior Services will host this discussion where you will find out where each cognitive skill resides in the brain and challenge your brain with fun and interactive activities.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/8970033588 using Meeting ID 8970033588 and Password 1234.

To call in, dial 1-929-205-6099; enter meeting ID and password at the prompts.

For more information, call 609-443-4454 or visit www.bethel.net.

Friday, Sept. 24

Beth El Synagogue will hold an Outdoor Friday Night Sukkot Service at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the temple, 50 Maple Stream Road, East Windsor.

Bring your own chair.

In the event of inclement weather, services will be held inside.

For more information, contact Celeste at membership@bethel.net

Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25

The seventh annual New Jersey ParaUnity Expo is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25 at Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge.

The VIP Party on Sept. 24 is from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, adults only. Free appetizers, cash bar and deejay.

The VIP Party on Sept. 25 is from 8-11 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, adults only. Free appetizers, cash bar and deejay.

Tickets for the general expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 are $20 for adults or $5 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds go directly to the Woodbridge Charity Fund.

For ticket information and a schedule of events, visit www.newjerseyparaunityexpo.com/

Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held Sept. 24-26 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

There will be reiki and energy healing, wellness, spirituality, mediumship, workshops and speakers, enlightenment, yoga, jewelry, psychic readings, nutrition, crystals, essential oils, visionary artists and meditation.

For ticket information, visit heartofonenessholisticexpo.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

Children ages 8-17 will have an opportunity to take to the skies with free airplane rides at the EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally on Sept. 25 at the Air Mods Flight Center, located at Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Robbinsville.

The rally, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is organized by Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Chapter 176.

The free flights will last about 25 minutes each and will be given by trained, FAA-certified volunteer pilots during the Young Eagles Flight Rally.

Advance registration for flights is strongly encouraged; visit www.yeday.org.

Prior to the flights, participating youth will attend a brief, interactive “mini-ground school,” where they will learn how planes operate and how pilots ensure safety before every flight.

While in the air, when flight conditions permit, participants will have the opportunity to become “student pilots,” handling the controls of the plane under close supervision of the pilot.

Following their flights, participants will receive a certificate, recognizing them as official Young Eagles and their names will be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which contains the records of more than two million flights, and is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and online at www.youngeagles.org.

Activities for parents and non-aviators will also be available during the rally, including flight line tours, a parents’ ground school, as well as “Ask a Pilot” Q&A sessions on flying-related topics.

Refreshments will be served.

An advanced ground school will be onsite for teens interested in the technical aspects of flight.

Parents and/or guardians can visit www.yeday.org to register their children for their flight and download the permission slip, which they will need to sign.

The Trenton-Robbinsville Airport is located at 106 Sharon Road, Robbinsville.

The Historical Society of Princeton will host the Night Under the Stars fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 25, rain or shine, at Updike Farmstead, 354 Quaker Road, Princeton.

Night Under the Stars is an evolution of the Historical Society’s annual Concert Under the Stars, featuring its “boots and blue jeans” flair.

It is open to attendees age 21 and older.

The evening will begin with craft cocktails mixed with Sourland Mountain Spirits.

Bill Flemer’s Stony Brook Bluegrass Band will entertain from the farmhouse porch as guests explore the farmstead grounds and enjoy lawn games.

Afterwards, guests will settle under strings of vintage lights to dine on a family-style, multi-course, seasonal meal prepared by Harvest Catering and Events.

Local craft beers and a selection of wines will be available throughout the evening.

After dessert, local musician (and HSP Board President) Paul Pessutti will entertain guests with an array of acoustic favorites.

All festivities will be outdoors amidst the bucolic beauty of Updike Farmstead, a unique historic setting surrounded by nearly 200 acres of farmland.

Baxter Construction, Charles Schwab, Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty, Bryn Mawr Trust, PNC Private Bank, MacLean Agency, and McCaffrey’s Markets are all major event sponsors.

The Historical Society is monitoring conditions created by COVID-19 and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe outdoor event.

Net proceeds from the Night Under the Stars support the society’s mission of history education, provided via stewardship of historical collections, exhibitions, public programs, and co-curricular support for schools in the Princeton community and beyond. In so doing, HSP brings the past to life and explores its enduring relevance.

Tickets to this benefit begin at $175 and are available at www.princetonhistory.org, or by calling 609-921-6748, ext. 106.

Outwater’s Militia, a reenactment group portraying a Revolutionary War militia unit, will be encamped next to the Johnson Ferry House at Washington Crossing State Park, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township, on Sept. 25.

See the men of Outwater’s Militia drill in preparation for action against his majesty’s troops. Stroll through the encampment when the men are not drilling and learn about the life and times of the Revolutionary War.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Johnson Ferry House will be open for tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Visitor Center Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring The Swan Historical Foundation’s Collection of more than 500 Colonial and Revolutionary War artifacts.

For more information, call 609-737-0623.

Sundays, through Sept. 26

The Bordentown City Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26, at Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown City.

The Hernandez Newcomer SLIFE Academy, part of Mercer County Technical Schools, will hold a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Arthur R. Sypek Center, 129 Bull Run Road, Pennington.

This is the first county-wide technical school academy in the state dedicated to the education of newcomer English language learners (ELL) SLIFE students.

For more information, visit www.mcts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Newcomer-Academy.pdf

Sunday, Sept. 26

National Junior Tennis and Learning of Trenton (NJTLT), which for 45 years has been enriching the lives of under-resourced youth through innovative tennis, education and mentoring programs, will honor Borden Perlman Insurance partner and long-time NJTLT supporter Jeffrey Perlman at the 27th Annual NJTLT Gala on Sept. 26.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a tennis exhibition at the Mercer County Tennis Center, and culminate in a cocktail party reception at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake.

NJTLT is honoring Perlman for his commitment to the organization, as well as his example of the type of mentorship and support that have made a difference in the lives of NJTLT participants, both on and of the courts.

Perlman attended Princeton Day School, playing singles and doubles on the varsity tennis team all four years. As captain his senior year, Perlman led the PDS team to a state private school championship. In singles and in mixed doubles with his wife Sharon, Jeff has won many trophies at Greenacres Country Club (now Cobblestone Creek).

Although Perlman no longer plays tournaments, he remains committed to the sport, playing through many injuries and against doctor’s advice.

In 2014, he received his coaching license from the USPTA and currently teaches youth during the summer at Loveladies Tennis Club on Long Beach Island.

Perlman first became involved with NJTLT of Trenton in the organization’s early days and has supported the organization ever since.

Also featured at the Sept. 26 event will be identical twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, considered the most successful doubles team in the history of tennis. The Bryans have won multiple Olympic medals and have won more professional games, matches, tournaments and Grand Slams than any other men’s pairing. They held the World No. 1 doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks—longer than anyone else in doubles history, and finished as the Association of Tennis Professionals year-end No. 1 doubles team a record 10 times.

Between 2005 and 2006, they set an Open Era tennis record by competing in seven consecutive men’s doubles Grand Slam finals.

Recently retired, the Bryan brothers have continued their involvement in tennis through entertaining exhibitions and clinics.

NJTLT’s Sept. 26 event will include a tennis clinic and exhibition with the Bryans playing and interacting with local sponsors and the young participants of NJTLT.

For more information, tickets or sponsorships, visit www.njtloftrenton.org/gala.

Newspaper Media Group/centraljersey.com will present a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/cjhw

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michele Nesbihal at 609-874-2147 or mnesbhihal@newspapermediagroup.com

Mia Nissim, a Bordentown High School student, has been feeding the homeless for more than a year.

She is running a charity event to benefit local families who are struggling.

Drop off unwanted clothing, purses, perfume, shoes, accessories and wallets that will be put out for sale at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at 4 Bridle Way, Columbus.

The cost is $15, which will go toward the purchase of personal care products.

Through Sunday, Sept. 26

The Somerset Valley Players, Hillsborough’s nonprofit community theater, will begin offering live performances at 689 Amwell Road.

Their three-show 2021 season will kick off with the comedy, “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” followed by “Harvey” and “A Christmas Story.”

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” runs weekends through September 26. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.

The theater is air conditioned, barrier free and wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $20 per adult or $18 for students and seniors.

The theater is currently offering a special discount: Buy tickets to all three 2021 shows in one transaction and receive two dollars off each ticket.

For more information, visit www.svptheatre.org.

Through Monday, Sept. 27

The Evergreen Forum, a program of the Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC), will offer 22 courses, all on Zoom, for adults, that focus on science, literature, art, history, social studies and culture.

Registration is a first-come, first-served enrollment system at princetonsenior.org. Electronic brochures are available online.

Classes begin the week of Sept. 27 and meet once a week for two hours.

Fees are $95 for a 6-8-week course, and $70 for a 3-5-week course. Senior scholarships are available to those for whom the fee is a hardship. To apply, contact Sharon Hurley, director of social services, at shurley@princetonsenior.org or 609-751-9699, ext. 104 to apply.

The Gourgaud Gallery in Cranbury will host an exhibit entitled Color Wheel by Tatiana Sougakova from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, through Sept. 27, at Town Hall, 23-A N. Main St., Cranbury. Color Wheel is a collection of large abstract wall scrolls on sewn canvas each depicting a nature force or a theme. For more information, visit www.sougakova.com

Tuesday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 3

Registration for Hillsborough restaurateurs is open to participate in the fourth annual Hillsborough Restaurant Week, set for Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Go to hillsboroughbusiness.org to register.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

A Civics Book Group Discussion with John Baxter will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 by Morven Museum & Garden of Princeton.

Discuss E.B. White’s “On Democracy.”

The cost is $5 general, or free for members.

The Zoom link will be provided the day of the book group program. A recording will be available to attendees.

To order the book in advance, visit www.amazon.com/Democracy-B-White/dp/0062905430?asin=0062905430&revisionId=&format=4&depth=1

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/civics-book-group-on-democracy-with-john-baxter-tickets-164040305971

Thursday, Sept. 30

SERV Behavioral Health System, Inc. will hold the 30th annual Volley For SERV (VFS) Tennis Tournament at Cobblestone Creek Country Club, 2170 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township on Sept. 30.

VFS benefits the SERV Foundation and raises funds for SERV Behavioral Health System’s programs for children, youth, and adults throughout New Jersey who are recovering from severe mental illness and/or coping with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Evening Business Networking through the Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Vibe at Mastoris, 144 Route 130, Bordentown.

This is a live, in-person event with appetizers open to chamber members and non-members. Cash bar.

Pre-registration is required; visit https://burlingtonmercerchamber.org/

The Princeton University Art Museum’s Student Advisory Board welcomes painter Arnold Chang, based in New Jersey, and photographer Michael Cherney, based in China, at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.

The artists began collaborating in 2007 and have created a series of objects that blur the boundaries between painting and photography—and challenge accepted notions of Chinese ink art, both contemporary and traditional.

They will be joined in conversation by Zoe S. Kwok, associate curator of Asian art.

Register for the free online presentation at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-09/sab-artist-conversation-arnold-chang-and-michael-cherney

Through Thursday, Sept. 30

Through Sept. 30, Somerset County residents can apply with the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services to receive $30 worth of farmers’ market vouchers for the purchase of locally-grown fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs.

Eligible residents can use these vouchers at participating Somerset County farmer’s markets until Nov. 30.

Vouchers will be distributed to eligible residents on a first-come, first-serve basis

Through October

The Burlington County Farmers Market will continue weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

The market features a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, flowers, plants and baked goods, along with an assortment of handmade crafts.

Opening Day this year will also feature craft beer sales for the first time. The beer sales are permitted under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February that allows the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue special seasonal permits to New Jersey breweries or wineries to sell their products at farm markets.

Beer sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples at the market.

In addition to shopping opportunities, each market day features live entertainment from area musicians.

While COVID-19 capacity limits have been relaxed in recent months, customers and vendors will still be required to wear face masks or face coverings when attending the market.

Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 17

Eden Autism is offering a Virtual 5K & Fun Run/Walk. Participants can complete their race anytime between Oct. 1 and 17.

The virtual race has no capacity limit and registration will remain open until the final day of the race.

All races are $30, $25 for children ages 5 to 17, and free for children under 5.

The goal of the event is to raise $200,000 for Eden Autism, a nonprofit that supports individuals with autism across the lifespan. Eden currently serves more than 200 children and adults through education, early intervention, employment training, and residential services.

To register, donate, or learn more information about the event, visit edenautism5k.org.

Friday, Oct. 1 to Monday, Oct. 25

The Gourgaud Gallery will present a special exhibit called “Small Paintings” featuring the work of several of the Gourgaud Gallery committee members.

The show will consist of unframed, matted, small-scale paintings no larger than 11 inches by 14 inches.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the first floor of Town Hall, 23-A N. Main St., Cranbury. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit is available for view from Oct. 1-25. Price per piece is $25-$75; cash or check accepted. As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support arts in the community. For more information, visit www.CranburyArtsCouncil.org

Saturday, Oct. 2

East Windsor will offer residents the opportunity to shred documents and recycle electronics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, rain or shine, at the Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor.

No other dropoffs will be accepted.

Residents only, no commercial businesses. Llimit of 10 boxes per household, and until the shred truck is full.

Electronics recycling is limited to only televisions, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

All dropoffs will be contactless, and residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. Trained staff wearing masks and gloves will remove items from the trunk and rear seat of the vehicle.

For more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3

Bordentown City will hold Cranberry Fest 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 along Farnsworth Avenue.

Started in 1989 by life long Bordentown City resident and co-founder of the Downtown Bordentown Association, Jackie Reed’s inaugural Cranberry Fest started with 12 crafters nestled onto one block of Walnut Street.

Guided by Reed’s vision and leadership, the festival quickly grew to include all of the Farnsworth Avenue business district and became one of the area’s largest juried arts and crafts shows with over 175 crafters, artists and vendors, a craft beer garden, and live music.

Free to attend.

There will be free parking with shuttle buses running, free of charge, from six locations.

Handicapped parking available at the base of Crosswicks Street and Farnsworth Avenue; enter via Crosswicks.

Cranberry Fest is a service dog-only event.

For more information or for a vendor application, visit https://btowncranfest.com/ or email btowncranfest@gmail.com

Oct. 2 and 3 is cleanup weekend for Cranbury residents.

Bring unwanted items to the DPW Yard at 100 Dey Road; the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The DPW crew will be on site to help unload unwanted discards.

Acceptable materials include household items that are too large to fit inside the trash Call Town Hall at 609-664-3129 to double check any questionable items.

No household trash, paint or hazardous waste items will be accepted.

This service is open to Cranbury residents only. Be prepared to show proof of residency, such as a tax bill or driver license.

Sunday, Oct. 3

To remedy the segregation in New Jersey created by exclusionary zoning laws,

the New Jersey Supreme Court, in Mount Laurel I (1975) and Mount Laurel II

(1983), declared that municipal land use regulations that prevent affordable

housing opportunities for the poor are unconstitutional, according to the Fair Share Housing Center.

As New Jersey communities wrestle with how to fairly provide affordable

housing, three synagogues, Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction, Har

Sinai Temple in Pennington, and The Jewish Center in Princeton, will present “Affordable Housing in New Jersey: Lessons from Mount Laurel,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 3.

Speakers include Carl Bisgaier, who was the lead counsel in the first two Mount Laurel cases and is a real estate and affordable housing attorney; Douglas Massey, Princeton University sociologist and lead author of “Climbing Mount Laurel: The Struggle for Affordable Housing and Social Mobility in an American Suburb:; and Dietra Chamberlain, a resident of Ethel R. Lawrence Homes in Mount Laurel since December 2004.

This online program is open to all.

To register or for more information, email linda.oppenheim@gmail.com.

NAMI Mercer’s 13th annual Harvest of Hope Wellness Conference is being held virtually throughout the entire month of October.

There is no cost to attend.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Zak Williams, son of Robin Williams, at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

For the schedule and registration information, visit https://namimercer.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/NAMI-Mercer-Harvest-of-Hope-2021-Brochure-1.pdf

Monday, Oct. 4

West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Station 43, will commemorate its 100 years of service to the West Windsor community with a charity golf outing on Oct. 4 at Mercer Oaks Golf Course.

The event will kick off with registration and lunch at 10:30 a.m., shotgun start at noon on both the East and West courses, and dinner and awards at 5 p.m.

Registration is $250 per golfer.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the fire company, which is comprised entirely of volunteers and relies on donations for operation and to meet the growing safety needs of the community.

Golfers of all abilities are welcome to participate in the charity outing, which will be a scramble format with a shotgun start. Out on the course, there will be several hole contests for golfers to show off their game, including closest to the pin, longest drive, lowest score, and others.

There will also be other games of chance and opportunities to win raffles, prizes and auction items.

For more information, email libbyvinson@gmail.com

Through Tuesday, Oct. 5

Small World Coffee on Nassau Street in Princeton will soon open its gallery to seven local artists working with the historical photography process of pinhole photography.

The exhibition is open through Oct. 5, any day during business hours.

Pinhole Photography requires the artist to use a rudimentary lens-less camera, oftentimes homemade from recycled materials, to capture an image through a small pin-sized hole.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

The sixth annual Suicide Prevention Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 6.

Presented by the New Jersey Department of Human Services, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Trauma: The Hidden Face of Suicide will be presented from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., welcome to anyone interested in learning about trauma and suicide prevention.

The conference will feature presentations, breakout sessions and a panel discussion.

Nick LeDonne will share his mental health story using the art of animation.

Dr. Meagan Corrado, founder and owner of Storiez Trauma Narratives, has trained clinicians, community leaders and trauma survivors across 20 training programs.

Registration will soon be available.

A virtual forum among candidates for the Princeton Board of Education will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/PrincetonTelevision at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

It will be rebroadcast, and a recording will be posted at VOTE11.org and lwvprinceton.org.

Voters may send questions for candidates to lwvprinceton@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 10

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council will hold its seventh annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve Oct. 6-10 at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will again be a drive-thru for visitors to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their car.

Forty colossal pumpkins will be carved and electrified by artists and displayed in a twinkling drive-thru.

Due to the popularity of this event, there can be a bit of a wait so, this year, winding through the line will become part of the fun. Sit back and be entertained by creepy decor, live or DJed music throughout the weekend, and a giant movie screen.

Visitors will also receive a free mini-pumpkin while supplies last.

Popcorn and cider will be available for purchase.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. Ticket proceeds benefit artist-carvers’ honoraria and fund other Hopewell Valley Arts Council arts-related programs.

Ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. No oversized vehicles permitted.

For hours, tickets, and to plan your visit, visit www.hvartscouncil.org/amazingpumpkincarve

Saturday, Oct. 9

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

The Hightstown/East Windsor Lions Club is holding a clothing drive fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in the American Legion parking lot, 895 Route 130, East Windsor.

Drop off new or gently used clothing, shoes, purses, belts, bed and bath linens and stuffed animals.

El Día de los Muertos is observed in Mexico and throughout the world this time of year, where family and friends gather to remember and honor those who have died. Traditions connected with the holiday include building private altars using sugar skulls, marigolds and favorite foods of the deceased to celebrate their lives.

Celebrate el Día de los Muertos with the Arts Council of Princeton from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the council building, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton. Free outdoor workshops associated with Day of the Dead will include making Mexican tin art, or hojalatas, the embossing of soft metal into elegant, delicate works of art. Learn how to make and decorate metal in various traditional designs, such as calaveras and hearts. Open to attendees age 7 and older. Workshops will be led by Veronica Olivares Weber and ACP Artistic Director Maria Evans. Space is limited. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/170329003635 Additional Day of the Dead workshops include Papel Picado & Paper Flowers on Oct. 16, Nichos & Calaberas on Oct. 23, and Day of the Dead Workshop Sampler with Child & Caregiver on Oct. 30.

Through Saturday, Oct. 9

The Arts Council of Princeton will exhibit Constant Repeating Themes, a collection of photography works by Aubrey J. Kauffman, in their Taplin Gallery from Sept. 11 through Oct. 9.

The themes of urban landscape and man’s impact on the environment have long intrigued Kauffman as a photographer.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free and open to the public.

The gallery is located at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10

Somerset County’s 16th annual Journey through the Past will be held in person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, as well as virtually throughout October.

Several Somerset County historic sites will be open and free to the public.

The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission asks that all visitors, and all participating historic sites and their attendant organizations, comply with the current state and county health, safety and social distancing protocols during this event.

A series of virtual experiences can be accessed online.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit www.SCHistoryWeekend.com

Sunday, Oct. 10

A day of food, beer and comedy will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Brick Farm Tavern, 130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell to benefit the animals at EASEL Animal Rescue.

The public is invited to join the fun at Paws & Pours while helping support the Ewing shelter which is full of cats and dogs that need food, medical care and loving homes.

EASEL Animal Rescue League is a registered, nonprofit, volunteer and community-based group in Mercer County. Its mission is to reduce the number of unwanted animals euthanized in Mercer County through collaborative coalitions and community alliances.

A $60 ticket will provide all-you-can-eat food including special farm-to-table dishes from Brick Farm Tavern’s property, two specialty craft beers including Troon Brewery and a comedy show by the comedians of Standup for Something.

A donation to EASEL is included in the ticket price.

Adoptable dogs and cats will be on site along with EASEL volunteers who can provide information about other ways to help the animals at EASEL.

The comedy show will feature Dan Marquez, Geoff Colella and Peggy O’Leary.

Stand-Up for Something is dedicated to raising funds for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Tickets for Paws & Pours can be purchased at https://EASEL.RegFox.com/Paws-Pours.

For further information, email easelfundraising@gmail.com.

Through Monday, Oct. 11

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 17

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

A Candidates Night for those running for the Cranbury Township Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Information to join the Zoom meeting will be posted on the library’s website and emailed by the township closer to the date.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America, has been selected by Princeton-based nonprofit Attitudes in Reverse (AIR) as the 2021 Champion of Hope Honoree.

Weedfald will be recognized at the organization’s fifth annual Taste of Hope event, to be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road E., Princeton.

Taste of Hope is a yearly banquet bringing together community members, donors and honorees to support the mission of AIR: creating a community of understanding, kindness and empathy through mental health education and awareness.

To register to attend the Taste of Hope event or to make a donation, visit www.toh.ngo.

Artis Senior Living will partner with Mobility Doctor, Springpoint at Home and Put it There to assist local residents. Donations of power wheelchairs, rollator walkers, two-wheel standard walkers and power mobility scooters are needed. Must be very gently used, clean and working. All equipment will be donated to Mobility Doctor for their Veteran and Community Promise Program that provides mobility equipment to those in need. To check if the donation is acceptable, call the Mobility Concierge at 609-759-1261. The collection event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Artis Senior Living, 861 Alexander Road, Princeton.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Good Grief will hold its Superhero Celebration Gala beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Park Savoy Estate, 236 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Good Grief builds resilience in children, strengthens families, and empowers communities to grow from loss and adversity.

Good Grief has locations in Princeton and in Morristown.

Early bird rates are offered through Aug. 26.

For ticket information, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/ir1/

Thursdays, Oct. 14 and 28

The East Windsor Township Health Department will be conducting free seasonal flu clinics for East Windsor and Hightstown residents 60 years and over.

The flu shot clinics will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 28 at the East Windsor Township Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 609-443-4000, ext. 222.

Any resident attending the drive-thru clinic should remain in their vehicle and will receive direction by clinic staff. Face coverings are required.

Friday. Oct. 15 – Saturday, Oct. 30

HomeFront’s ArtJam 2021 launches Oct. 15 and continues through Oct. 30 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

The art event will bring life and color to an empty storefront by creating a pop-up gallery that combines undiscovered artists who have experienced homelessness, professional artists and the community in a celebration of creativity, inclusiveness and empowerment.

ArtJam 2021 benefits ArtSpace, HomeFront’s innovative therapeutic art program for those experiencing homelessness. HomeFront is a nationally recognized program that supports Mercer County’s families that experience or are at risk of homelessness by providing housing and resources.

The pop-up gallery will feature more than 75 artists, and includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, and other original works.

SewingSpace participants will be selling hand-sewn creations.

ArtJam 2021 will be using a satellite location at the HomeFront Family Campus in Ewing (the Blue Garage Gallery) to house a special collection of oversized artworks too large to display in the Palmer Square location. Visit www.artjamnj.org for details on the artists and pieces available for sale there.

The gallery, located at 19 Hulfish St., Princeton, opens Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will be open Oct. 15-30. Gallery hours are: Mondays to Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on ArtJam, ArtSpace, volunteering or sponsorship opportunities, contact Ruthann Traylor at 609-883-7500, ext. 316, or RuthannT@homefrontnj.org

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans may need to be revised. Visit www.artjamnj.org for the most updated information.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hope Hose Co. No. 1 will hold Riverfest 2021 from 1-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bordertown Beach.

More details to follow.

Sunday, Oct. 17

The Art of Deception, Duck Decoy Workshop with Master Carver Jode Hillman, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 through Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Workshop is limited to eight people.

Learn about the history, application and usage of traditional hunting decoys produced in Western New Jersey.

Students will carve and paint a black duck silhouette decoy. The completed decoy will be suitable for hunting use or decorative display.

All supplies, and materials provided.

Lunch included from Brick Farm Market.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-deception-duck-decoy-workshop-with-master-carver-jode-hillman-tickets-138520485501

The Princeton Society of Musical Amateurs welcomes singers to a choral reading of Faure’s “Requiem” and “Cantique de Jean Racine” at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, Route 206 at Cherry Hill Road, Princeton.

Conductor is Alicia Brozovich.

Choral singers welcome. No auditions. Vocal scores provided.

The cost is $10 admission for singers, or annual membership. Free for students and non-singing guests.

Visit http://musicalamateurs.org or email musical.amateurs@gmail.com

Monday, Oct. 18

Eleven Burlington County women will be recognized for their leadership and service to their communities during this year’s 2021 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards Reception.

This year’s group will be honored on Oct. 18 during a reception at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson.

The reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Volunteerism: Fozia Janjua, Mount Laurel resident and founder of Community South Jersey and Philadelphia (Community SJP)

Mentorship: Helen Barsocchi, Medford resident and board member/coach for United Girls Softball Association

Law/Law Enforcement: Sally Landrum, Willingboro Police Community Engagement officer

Health Care: Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella, Burlington County health officer

Government: Carol Murphy, New Jersey assemblywoman

Frontline Worker: Phyllis Worrell, Healthcare Coordinator for Burlington County OEM and Emergency Management coordinator for Virtua Health

First Responder: Lori Engler, Bordentown EMT/firefighter

Education: Amanda Cassel, assistant principal and supervisor of Instruction at Lenape High School

Diversity and Inclusion: Saima Bhutta, Moorestown resident and activist

Corporate Leadership: Kathleen Horton, chief financial officer for Food Bank of South Jersey

Community Service: Shannon Gibson, program director at Oaks Integrated Care

In addition to recognizing the contributions of outstanding women leaders, the council is also awarding scholarships to three female high school graduates who have demonstrated leadership and advocacy for equity, excellence in scholastics and interest in women’s issues and an interest in pursuing a career in a science, technology, engineering and math field, according to the statement.

The scholarship winners are:

Skylar Brotz, Delran High School, Alice Paul Champion Award

Maya Tanikawa-Brown, Northern Burlington County Regional High School, Celeste Arties Memorial Award

Makayla Scott, Burlington County Institute of Technology-Westampton, Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award

Tickets for the awards reception are $75 and are available at https://outstandingwomenburlco2021.eventbrite.com

Those interested in sponsorships should visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/14053/Ad-Solicitation-2021-final?bidId=

Wednesday, Oct. 20

AFAA certified fitness instructor Helen Tanzini will be leading a 35-minute chair yoga demonstration class on Oct. 20.

Warm up and stretching exercises seated in a chair will be followed by standing cardiovascular endurance activities.

Following the cool down, there will be work on stretching, balance, coordination, pelvic floor & core strengthening.

There will be no activities on the floor.

Equipment needed includes weights or two water bottles, a 12-inch diameter ball, and a chair that does not rock or have wheels.

For more information, visit www.cranburytownship.org/home/news/wellness-program-chair-exercise-october-20-2021

Thursday, Oct. 21

The 14th Annual Kidsbridge Humanitarian Awards Reception and Live Auction will take from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Stone Terrace by John Henry, 2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton.

A group of business, foundation and educational leaders is being honored for their humanitarian efforts and community service. By their actions, the Kidsbridge honorees have displayed a dedication to improving the quality of life in our community with positive and lasting results.

The 2021 honorees include: Patricia Hartpence, NJM Insurance Group, corporate giving officer; Cecilia Birge, Princeton High School assistant principal and AAPI activist who organized the Anti-Asian Hate Rally in Princeton last March; Princeton resident Dr. Rameck Hunt, Three Doctors Foundation, Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Paula Bethea, Joyce Kilmer School principal.

For event information, visit www.kidsbridgecenter.org/2021-humanitarian-awards-celebration/

Friday, Oct. 22

City of Angels NJ will honor Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, Joseph Foley of Foley’s Market, Jeff Hurley of the Trenton Thunder, and Steve Trevelise of NJ 101.5 FM during the “We Are Resilient” Masquerade Gala, which will be held beginning at 6pm Oct. 22 at the Mercer Oaks Ballroom, 725 Village Dr. W., West Windsor.

The organization provides resources for those suffering from addiction.

There will be music and an awards presentation.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.cityofangelsnj.org/masquerade/

Beginning Friday, Oct. 22

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) announced its 2021-22 season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

ARB will start the season with a month-long “bubble” residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a 153-acre artist sanctuary located in upstate New York. Dancers and artistic staff, including ARB’s newly appointed Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy, will rehearse and develop new repertoire in this remote and inspiring environment that can safely accommodate ARB’s growing roster of 13 company artists, three apprentices, and five ARB2 dancers. This residency will be made possible by The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

A resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the company returns to its home venue Oct. 22-24 for a series of live performances, entitled “Emergence”. This varied program includes Ethan Stiefel’s Wood Work (created for The Washington Ballet in 2019); Amy Seiwert’s World, Interrupted; David Fernandez’s Mexican Music; and Saudade, created by ARB’s very own Ryoko Tanaka. For tickets, visit secure.nbpac.org/emergence

ARB’s production of The Nutcracker returns to theaters across New Jersey:

McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, Nov. 26-28

Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, Dec. 3 and 5

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, Trenton, Dec. 9-10

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, Dec. 17-19, with live orchestra

ARB revisits the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City on Feb. 19, 2022, with a mixed repertoire. The spring season continues with a series of world premieres, beginning with Ethan Stiefel’s reimagining of the vibrant and popular tale, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center April 1-3, 2022.

Rounding out the 2021-22 season, ARB will present a new works program titled Movin’ + Groovin’ at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center June 3-5, 2022, featuring world premieres by choreographers new to ARB; Ja’Malik, Caili Quan, and another choreographer to be announced soon.

For ticket information, visit http://arballet.org

Saturday, Oct. 23

Marty’s Place’s Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Rain date is Oct. 24.

Highlights will include canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, sanctuary tours, live music from the SunDog Band, vendors, food trucks, basket and 50/50 cash raffles, and other fall-inspired games, challenges and activities for children, adults and canines.

Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Prizes will be awarded in several categories including: best and scariest costumes, dog/owner duo costume, and best overall.

Admission is $5 for adults; children under six are free.

All proceeds will benefit the senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. The nonprofit provides a permanent and protected environment for dogs aged seven and older when their owners or other animal rescue/shelters can no longer care for them.

For more information, visit www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24

See the Pacific Southern Railroad through a fundraiser for Rocky Hill Community Services, a family-friendly model railroad show set for Oct. 23 and 24.

There will be 4,000 square feet of trains, buildings, bridges, cars, mountains, rivers, passengers and a circus train.

Show times are set for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each show is 45 minutes.

Arrive 30 minutes early to arrive for parking and ticketing.

No reservations needed, but the attendance limit is 50 people per show.

Pay at the door. Donation is $10 per person; children 5 and under are free

All donations benefit the Rocky Hill Fire Company and the Rocky Hill First Aid and and Rescue Squad.

For more information, visit www.pacificsouthern.org

Sunday, Oct. 24

The Harvest Festival will return to Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24.

Learn about apples, Richard “the Duke” Stockton’s cider, and Morven’s heritage cooks.

Morven celebrates its second generation of Stocktons with a free family day highlighting Morven’s apple orchards, heritage cooks, and harvest time activities popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The day’s activities are planned to include costumed reenactors and demonstrations, including cider making, distilling and cooking, and live music of the period, among others.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

Thursday, Oct. 28

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Through Friday, Oct. 29

Join Rowan College at Burlington County through Oct. 29 for their new exhibit “Follies & Visual Syntax,” which features works by arts alumni Josh Toritto and Don Stephens. The “Follies & Visual Syntax” exhibit will be shown at the college’s Mount Laurel Campus in Votta Hall. Featured works include “Conduit,” “Metropolitan” and “The Excavation at 51.” Visit rcbc.edu/events to learn more.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

The Mercer County Park Commission is accepting reservations for the five county-owned picnic areas for the 2021 season.

The West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township are open to in-county and out-of-county residents.

Users will only be able to make their reservations online; the Park Commission will not permit walk-ups or any in-person reservations.

Available dates for the picnic season run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to the popularity of the picnic grounds, the Park Commission highly recommends creating a Community Pass account before the opening date if a user does not have one already. For returning users, the Park Commission suggests revisiting your account and ensuring credentials are accurate.

Reservations will be made automatically on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend dates are among the most popular; no date is guaranteed.

For a link to the online Community Pass reservation system, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/#!/facilities/picnic-areas/. Interested parties should have either a MasterCard or Visa card ready to make a reservation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Events Center at 609-443-8560 or visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

Sunday, Oct. 31

HomeFront’s Halloween Run/Walk on Oct. 31 at Carnegie Center Princeton also has a virtual option.

There is a Halloween-themed race course, a Preschooler Pumpkin Dash, a Trunk-or-Treat, a marathon challenge, and live bands.

For more information, visit www.homefrontnj.org

November 1-19; special event Nov. 6

The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton is providing the opportunity to honor heroes in the second annual Flags For Heroes campaign.

Hundreds of American flags will be flown on the grounds of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton along Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road and Klockner Road from Nov. 1-19.

Each American flag honors someone’s local hero including veteran, active military, mother, father, grandparent, son, daughter, family, friend, neighbor, fire and rescue, police, teacher, medical and health care professional, business, and others who have made a difference in someone’s life.

The Rotary expects nearly 300 flags will be flown during the time before and after Veterans Day.

A Community Field Dedication and Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on the grounds on Nov. 6 from 11am to noon.

For more information about the Rotary and its charitable initiatives, email Info@RHRotary.org or visit www.RHRotary.org.

Friday, Nov. 5

Trenton Cats Rescue will hold Holiday Bingo on Nov. 5 at the German American Society Banquet Hall, 215 Uncle Pete’s Road, Trenton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m.

There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a fast food booth, refreshments and table service.

Special admission is $35 and includes one sheet of three game cards for all 15 regular and special games (45 total game cards).

General admission is $5 and includes one game card for each regular game (five total game cards).

All current COVID guidelines will be enforced.

For information or tickets, contact Carol Revilla at 609-439-6236 or email carol@trentoncats.org

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Crafts-n-Quilts Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Flemington Elks, Route 31 south, Flemington.

Presented by Courthouse Quilters.

Free admission.

All handmade items include quilts, wood bowls, pens, hand-dyed fabric jackets, scarves, dichroic glass jewelry, photos, notecards, table runners, handbags and holiday decorations, all by local artists.

The boutique will sell fabric in yardage and fat quarters, as well as hand-sewn gift items.

Handmade baby quilts will be for sale with proceeds benefiting Safe Harbor in Flemington.

Purchase raffle tickets for the Southern Sunset king-size quilt.

View an exhibit of quilts made by members during the pandemic.

Lunch and drinks available during the show, courtesy of the Flemington Elks.

For more information, visit www.courthousequilters.org, or email courthousequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Thursday, Nov. 11

A panel discussion celebrating the newest volume of the “Record of the Princeton University Art Museum” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Frick Taylor Auditorium B02 and live online .

Now in its 79th year, the “Record” publishes research based on the museum’s collections.

Three authors who contributed to this volume, devoted to European Renaissance and Baroque art, will offer insights into their research.

For more information and to register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-11/panel-discussion-celebrating-record

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Dress for Success Central NJ (DFSCNJ) will hold its signature fundraising event, Cocktails for A Cause, from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jasna Polana, 4519 Province Line Road, Princeton. This year’s theme, “Braving Your Own Reality,” will feature an appearance by Jackie Goldschneider from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as well as Dress for Success clients, who will tell their stories of how this essential New Jersey nonprofit helped prepare them to face and overcome profound challenges in the wake of COVID.

This year’s event also honors two DFSCNJ supporters. Scott Kent, from Wawa, is this year’s Community Citizen of the Year honoree. Investors Bank will receive the Community Impact Award; accepting the award will be Carole Bursac, assistant vice president and branch manager, a long standing DFSCNJ volunteer and advocate. The money raised from Cocktails for A Cause will help fund the full continuum of career programs and services provided by DFSCNJ, which empowers women to achieve economic independence. To learn more about DFSCNJ, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/ or call 609-896-4112. Tickets are $200. To purchase a ticket or to be a sponsor, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dress-for-success-central-new-jersey-cocktails-for-a-cause-2021-tickets-168642946593

Through Thursday, Nov. 18

The Princeton Farmers Market returns to the Franklin Avenue lot on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 18. Masks are required to be worn for all vendors and shoppers at the market, and while waiting in vendor lines practice social distancing and be mindful of others. The market is authorized to accept SNAP/EBT cards and matches up to $10 on SNAP transactions, per eligible customer, per day. Those eligible for SNAP benefits can learn more at the Farmers Market table. For a list of market dates, vendor information and more, visit www.princetonfarmersmarket.com

Through November 30

East Windsor encourages community groups to participate in the 2021 Township Adopt-A-Spot Program.

Under this program, participating groups “adopt” a public property and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanup three times per month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should send a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Janice S. Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Hillsborough Township is beginning to work on the 2022 color printed calendar produced by Town Planner. The printing of the calendar comes at no cost to Hillsborough taxpayers; it is funded through the advertisements contained within the calendar. Township calendars are generally mailed out in December and include schedules, community event reminders, important dates, and phone numbers for the coming year. As with previous calendars, it will also showcase photographs featuring Hillsborough Township’s landscape and scenery that are submitted by residents. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration for the 2022 calendar can email their high resolution image, along with a photo release form, to the Township Clerk at pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. The photo release form can be found at hillsborough-nj.org . The calendar has limited spaces for photographs so there is no guarantee every one submitted will be used. Advertising opportunities are also available in the calendar and are being handled directly through Town Planner. For more information regarding advertising, contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com

Through Dec. 17

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School will resume exhibits after an 18-month hiatus.

Anne Gilman: At the still point of the turning world will be on display through Dec. 17. Gilman is a Brooklyn-based artist who works in varying formats that include large-scale drawings and multi-panel projects.

The gallery has typically been open to the public during school hours throughout the academic year on days when school is in session. Currently, the gallery is scheduled to begin public hours as of Oct. 4.

Because COVID protocols at Princeton Day School may continue to change, exhibition reception/events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Princeton Day School is located at 650 Great Road, Princeton.

2022

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) shares initial plans for transitioning the series’ concert offerings to a live, in-person format.

Although the kinds of gatherings possible on-campus in the coming year is not yet known, PUC is actively working with Princeton University officials to lay the groundwork for a Spring 2022 season.

The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Takács String Quartet & Julien Labro, Bandoneón

March 10, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 24, 7:30 p.m.: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 31, 7:30 p.m.: Ébène String Quartet

April 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Dover String Quartet

April 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Tetzlaff String Quartet

April 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

All planned events will be realized in accordance with concurrent scientific, state, and university guidance, with the safety and health of the community in mind.

In the meantime, patrons are urged to mark their calendars and explore the planned offerings on PUC’s new website, puc.princeton.edu

Continuing events

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

