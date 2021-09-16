East Windsor man indicted for New Brunswick shooting in 2020

An East Windsor man has been indicted in connection with a Sept. 2, 2020, shooting in New Brunswick.

On Sept. 15, 2021, a Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Kyale Simonson, 33, of East Windsor, with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

On Sept. 2, 2020, at approximately 9:28 p.m., members of the New Brunswick Police Department responded to the area of Lee Avenue and Seaman Street and located two men who been shot, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

An investigation by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Simonson as the gunman, according to the statement.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should call Gregus at 732-745-5200, or Sullivan at 732=745-4060.