Eatontown council will name alternate members to planning board

EATONTOWN – The Eatontown Borough Council is expected to amend the municipality’s land use ordinance in a manner that will allow two alternate members to be appointed to the Planning Board.

During a meeting on Sept. 8, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, provide the Planning Board with two alternate members. At present, the board has nine regular members and no alternate members.

The nine regular members are Eatontown residents and the alternate members will also be boroughresidents, appointed by the mayor.

The alternate members will be permitted to participate in all Planning Board matters (i.e., asking questions of an applicant’s professional witnesses), but they will only be permitted to vote on business that comes before the board if a regular board member is absent or disqualified from voting, according to the ordinance.

Two alternate members are permitted on the Planning Board by the Municipal Land Use Law, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance states it is in the best interest of Eatontown to create the alternate member positions to better ensure the board has a quorum available at its regularly scheduled meetings in order to accommodate residents and businesses.

A public hearing on the alternate member ordinance is scheduled for Sept. 22. The council members may adopt the ordinance that evening.

The current members of the Planning Board are Mark Woloshin (chair), Cathy Silva (vice chair), Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr., Councilwoman Danielle M. Jones, Virginia East, Meir Araman, William Diedrichsen, Barry Roth and Mark W. Regan, according to the borough’s website.

In other business, the council members appointed Tanner Shea to the Fire Prevention Committee for a term that will end on Dec. 31.

And, council members authorized T&M Associates, the borough’s engineering firm, to perform engineering design, contract administration and inspection services for improvements to Pinebook Road. The services will be in an amount not to exceed $69,500, according to a resolution.

According to the resolution, the improvements on Pinebrook Road will be performed from Lewis Street southward to the vicinity of the Howard Commons property limit.

In addition, the council members awarded a contract to CivicPlus, Manhattan, Kansas, for website services. CivicPlus will upgrade Eatontown’s website, website design, service and support in an amount not to exceed $30,257, according to a resolution.

CivicPlus was one of three firms to submit a proposal seeking the contract. Other proposals were received from Gov Office, Minneapolis, Minn., and from Gov Sites, Somerset. Interim Borough Administrator William Lucia determined CivicPlus had the most advantageous proposal to Eatontown.

Finally, council members authorized the purchase of a 2021 Caterpillar Model small wheel loader work tools for the Department of Public Works. The Caterpillar Model was purchased from Foley Inc., Piscataway, in an amount not to exceed $67,592.