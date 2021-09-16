Man charged with receiving stolen property for driving stolen car to mall

A Middletown, Pennsylvania, man who was driving a sedan that was stolen from a funeral home has been charged with receiving stolen property, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Police were called to Princeton Marketfair July 26 to investigate a suspicious man who was allegedly sifting through mail intended for mall tenants.

When police stopped him, he became uncooperative and allegedly yelled obscenities at the officers and put up both of his middle fingers toward them, police said.

During the investigation, police discovered that he had driven to the mall in a black Cadillac sedan belonging to a funeral home and that had been reported stolen.

Told that he was under arrest, the man allegedly tried to flee, but officers gained control of him, took him into custody and transported him to the Mercer County Corrections Center.