Modifieds, Twin Sportsman and Late Model races to headline action at Wall Stadium

WALL TOWNSHIP – A 40-lap feature race for the headlining Modified division and twin 25-lap features for the Sportsman and Limited Late Model cars at Wall Stadium Speedway will headline the auto racing action at the one-third-mile, high-banked paved oval on Sept. 18.

The TQ Midgets and Fast 4 cars will battle in single 25-lap features, according to a press release.

Grandstand seating will open at 4 p.m., qualifying is slated for 5 p.m., and the first main event is planned for 7 p.m. The Retro Night event will feature impersonators of past celebrities in the grandstand and retro music playing on the public address system.

The headlining Modifieds are set for an important 40-lap main event with defending champ Andrew Krause of Holmdel, Jackson’s Steven Reed, Farmingdale’s Tommy Martino Jr., Brick Township’s Eddie McCarthy, Derek Hopkinson of Toms River and recent winner Anthony Sesely of Hazlet all expected to be among those to compete.

The Sportsman racers are counting points toward the 2021 championship with the double main events offering a lot of markers.

Brothers Carsten DiGiantomasso and Jarret DiGiantomasso, both of Jackson, are at the top of the standings, split by Manahawkin’s Jake Nelke, with former champ Kevin Davison of Howell close behind.

Former champ Howie Conk of Howell will lead the Limited Late Models into two main events along with former champ Mike Tillett of Bayville and Jackson’s Greg Gastelu.

The Fast 4 division sees point leader Alonzo Morales of Burlington lead the way, while recent winner Buddy Sload of Glenmoore, Pa., is expected to pace the touring TQ Midgets.

For more information, visit wallspeedwayracing.com