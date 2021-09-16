Resident adds bench to Hillsborough’s Sept. 11 memorial

Mayor Shawn Lipani, left, was on hand to dedicate Joanie Pucciarello's Sept. 11 Memorial bench on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years ago, a tree was planted in her Rohill neighborhood to commemorate the fallen. This year, she added a bench so people can sit and reflect.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP
