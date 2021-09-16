Mayor Shawn Lipani, left, was on hand to dedicate Joanie Pucciarello's Sept. 11 Memorial bench on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years ago, a tree was planted in her Rohill neighborhood to commemorate the fallen. This year, she added a bench so people can sit and reflect.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP
Resident adds bench to Hillsborough's Sept. 11 memorial
