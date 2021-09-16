West Windsor police blotter

A Darby, Pennsylvania, man who had appeared to be homeless and living in front of the Marshall’s and Staples stores at the Windsor Green shopping center at 3495 Route 1 was charged with obstruction of justice for failing to leave the property and/or identify himself. The property manager reportedly asked him to leave in the incident, which was reported June 10. Police were called and told him that he had to leave, according to reports. He allegedly refused to leave and also refused to provide his name, despite being warned that he would be arrested if he did not comply, according to reports.

A Trenton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police reportedly observed the car failing to stay in its lane several times June 18. Police stopped the man near the intersection of Old Trenton Road and Robbinsville-Edinburg Road.

The driver of a sport utility vehicle was charged with driving while intoxicated and related offenses June 13, after the sport utility vehicle he was driving ran off the road near the intersection of Quakerbridge Road and Village Road West. The SUV struck a rock embankment, flipped on its side and then slid into a utility pole, which caused it to land on its roof. The driver got out of the vehicle and stumbled over to hide in a wooded area, where police found him and arrested him.

A Trenton woman was charged with two counts of shoplifting for allegedly taking items from the TJ Maxx store at 210 Nassau Park Boulevard and Marshall’s at the Windsor Green shopping center at 3495 Route 1 on July 13. She allegedly took several handbags and bottles of fragrance from the two stores, and a piece of luggage and a hamper from Marshall’s. She was found to have wire-cutters and a magnet in her possession, which she allegedly used to remove anti-theft devices attached to the shoplifted items.

A Montgomery Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after the car he was driving struck the rear of another car that was stopped for a traffic signal on Route 1 at Washington Road July 16.

A Trenton man who allegedly gave police a false name was charged with obstruction of justice July 26. Police responded to Wegmans at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. for a shoplifting incident. One of the suspects had left the area, but the other man who had aided in the incident was found nearby. He gave a false name to police because he thought there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.