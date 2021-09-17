Alborada Spanish Theatre to present Fiesta de Jerez at Lola’s on Sept. 19

Alborada Spanish Theatre presents its second outdoor Fiesta de Jerez (Grape Harvest Festival) from 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on the patio of Lola’s Latin Bistro, 87 Central Ave., Metuchen, celebrating the famous “sherries” of Jerez de la Frontera.

Learn about sherry tastings paired with tapas, enjoy wine or sangria with a Spanish/Latin American family style buffet, watch performances by Flamenco danders, enjoy the outdoor fire pit, and play the 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $60. Visit https://alboradasummerfest2021.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net