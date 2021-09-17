Freehold Township awards contract for emergency pump repairs

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – An emergency contract to repair the pump and motor at one of Freehold Township’s water treatment wells has been awarded by the Township Committee.

On Sept. 14, committee members authorized a $13,750 contract to be awarded to A.C. Shultes Inc. The contract was for emergency repairs to Well No. 9 which were made on Sept. 7, according to a resolution.

As stated in the resolution, the repairs to the pump and motor of Well No. 9 were needed immediately due to public health and safety concerns.

In other business, the committee passed a resolution which transfers an inactive liquor license from Foodfirst Global Restaurants Inc. to Bravo Brio Restaurants, LLC, which operates premises at the Freehold Raceway Mall. The liquor license is for retail and consumption purposes.

Committee members also awarded contracts for the furnishing and delivery of turf maintenance supplies.

One contract was awarded to Reed & Perrine Sales Inc., Tennent section of Manalapan, in the estimated amount of $40,168. A second contract was awarded to SiteOne Landscape Supply, Cleveland, Ohio, in the estimated amount of $35,242.

Additionally, the committee members awarded a $28,900 contract to Trees Now Inc. for the 2021 tree planting program. The program provides for the purchase, replacement and installation of trees throughout Freehold Township.

And, the committee authorized a contract for the purchase of one Toro ProCore 864 aerator, one Toro Propass Series 200 topdresser and one Case International Model Farmall 55 Series tractor. The equipment was purchased from Storr Tractor Company, Branchburg, in the amount of $77,434, according to a resolution.