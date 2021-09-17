Hillsborough library branch plans programs for October

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Hillsborough branch announced both in-person and virtual programs for October.
Virtual Programs for All Ages
Spooky Science Show: Oct. 7, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4968880.
Spooky Halloween Show: Oct. 16, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4968661.
Virtual Programs for Children, ‘Tweens and Teens
Virtual Mystery Challenge (grades 4 and up): Oct. 2, 2-2:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5160475.
SOARING Into Kindergarten (ages 4-5 and caregivers)
- Writing: Oct. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4987873.
- Playing: Oct. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4987972.
- Self-Help and Motor Skills: Oct. 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4988021.
Comics Step-by-Step With Gale Galligan (grades 4-12): Oct. 4, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5007878.
Alvin Ailey Hip Hop Workshop (grades 9-12): Oct. 6, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981175.
Q&A With Teen Author Manu Datta (grades 6-12): Oct. 7, 5-5:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5112834.
Garden State Teen Book Awards Book Talk (grades 6-12): Oct. 11, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5171713.
Meet the Author – Nic Stone (grades 8-12): Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981176.
Persuasive Scholarship Writing (grades 9-12): Oct. 14, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5111834.
Designing Discords (grades 6-12): Oct. 19, 4-5 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5111890.
Digital Photography Workshop (grades 6-12): Oct. 21, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981181.
Reading Is a Scream (grades 6-12): Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5175348.
Choose Your Own Adventure – Escape from the Haunted House (families with children): Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5137032.
STEAM Is a Scream (grades K-5): Oct. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5144775.
Puppet Time – Not-So-Spooky Stories (ages 2-5): Oct. 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5140362.
Two Sentence Scary Stories (grades 6-12): Oct. 27, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4992095.
Meet Alex Boniello and Michael Lee Brown of “Dear Evan Hansen” (grades 6-12): Oct. 28, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981183.
Graham Cracker Haunted House (families with children): Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5110390.
Costume Show and Share Storytime (families with children): Oct. 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5134456.
Sensory STEAM Goblin Goo (families with children): Oct. 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5137082.
Virtual Programs for Adults
Medicare and Medications Made Affordable – Advice from the Office on Aging and Disability Services: Oct. 1, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5115710.
Reducing Your Breast Cancer Risk – Presented by Karen Sammer: Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5170766.
Digital Treasures: Oct. 5, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5156122.
Mexican Art of the Hispanic Society – Celebrating 200 Years of Independence: Oct. 5, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4912275.
The Discovery of a Masterpiece – Presented by Mallory Mortillaro: Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5107850.
Meet the Author
- Alexander Shipley – The True Story of a Murder in 1887, in Rahway, New Jersey (adults): Oct. 7, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952374.
- Aviva Chomsky “Undocumented- How Immigration Became Illegal” (adults): Oct. 13, 7-8 p.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4932350.
Online Job Searching: Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5061702.
A Piet Oudolf Story – Presented by Deborah Chud: Oct. 12, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5059543.
Princeton Cemetery – Presented by Historical Society of Princeton: Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952375.
How to Thrive During Transition and Change – Presented by Jan Goodman: Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – noon Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5168123.
Legends of Liberty Hall – Presented by Hannah Gaston, Liberty Hall Museum Educator: Oct. 18, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5107594.
When There Were Witches – An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials: Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5030562.
Understanding Medicare – Presented by Neil Berger: Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4908846.
Thyroid Health – Presented by Dr. Cedrick Batchateu: Oct. 22, 2-3:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5122937.
Sin, Guilt, and Mercy – Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Poetic Justice: Oct. 23, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952380.
Wild Bones of New Jersey – Remnants of Their Former Selves, Bones Often Tell a Story: Oct. 25, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4932356.
Mark Twain and the Supernatural – Presented by Jason Scappaticci: Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5059465.
Thirteen Reasons Why It’s Fun to Watch Hitchcock Films – Even Though They Are Scary: Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4950640.
Trivia Night – Harvest Fest: Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5177659.
The Poisoned Glass – A Famous, Forgotten Murder: Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5038929.
***
In-Branch Programs for All Ages
Craft in the Children’s Room – Halloween Fun: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5286899.
In-Branch Programs for Children, ‘Tweens and Teens
Preschool Storytime – Story and Craft (ages 2-5 and caregivers): 10-10:30 a.m. Register for
- Oct. 5: libnet.info/event/5287599.
- Oct. 19: libnet.info/event/5287601.
- Oct. 26: libnet.info/event/5287603.
Teen Board Game Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287670.
Family Storytime (families with children)
- Bedtime Stories in Children’s Room: Oct. 7, 6:30-6:50 p.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5284086.
- Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287647.
- Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287650.
- Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 28, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287652.
Tween Book Chat (grades 4-6): Oct. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287581.
Teen Trivia Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287677.
Math Matters (ages 3-6 and caregivers): Oct. 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284197.
KIDZ Art Zone (grades K-3): Oct. 14, 4-4:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284312.
Tabletop Games (grades 1-6): Oct. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287661.
Teen Leadership Committee (grades 7-12): Oct. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287519.
Teen Movie Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 19, 6-7:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287662.
Toddler/Preschool Storytime (18 months – 5 years and caregivers): Oct. 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283865.
Teen Craft Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287673.
Craftacular (grades 4-6): Oct. 28, 3-4 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284369.
In-Branch Programs for Adults
Intro to Cosplay: Oct. 7, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283708.
Movie Trivia Night: Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5278442.
Make Your Own Pie Crust: Oct. 18, 3-3:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5290876.
Sew a Seasonal Pillow Cover Workshop: Oct. 19, 1-2:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283701.
Protecting Your Privacy and Security: Oct. 27, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5278516.
The library is located at 379 S. Branch Road in Hillsborough.
For more information, call 908-458-8420 or visit SCLSNJ.org.
For a complete list of library programs, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/events.