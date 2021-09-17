Hillsborough library branch plans programs for October

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Hillsborough branch announced both in-person and virtual programs for October.

Virtual Programs for All Ages

Spooky Science Show: Oct. 7, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4968880.

Spooky Halloween Show: Oct. 16, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4968661.

Virtual Programs for Children, ‘Tweens and Teens

Virtual Mystery Challenge (grades 4 and up): Oct. 2, 2-2:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5160475.

SOARING Into Kindergarten (ages 4-5 and caregivers)

Writing: Oct. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4987873.

Playing: Oct. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4987972.

Self-Help and Motor Skills: Oct. 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4988021.

Comics Step-by-Step With Gale Galligan (grades 4-12): Oct. 4, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5007878.

Alvin Ailey Hip Hop Workshop (grades 9-12): Oct. 6, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981175.

Q&A With Teen Author Manu Datta (grades 6-12): Oct. 7, 5-5:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5112834.

Garden State Teen Book Awards Book Talk (grades 6-12): Oct. 11, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5171713.

Meet the Author – Nic Stone (grades 8-12): Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981176.

Persuasive Scholarship Writing (grades 9-12): Oct. 14, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5111834.

Designing Discords (grades 6-12): Oct. 19, 4-5 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5111890.

Digital Photography Workshop (grades 6-12): Oct. 21, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981181.

Reading Is a Scream (grades 6-12): Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5175348.

Choose Your Own Adventure – Escape from the Haunted House (families with children): Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5137032.

STEAM Is a Scream (grades K-5): Oct. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5144775.

Puppet Time – Not-So-Spooky Stories (ages 2-5): Oct. 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5140362.

Two Sentence Scary Stories (grades 6-12): Oct. 27, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4992095.

Meet Alex Boniello and Michael Lee Brown of “Dear Evan Hansen” (grades 6-12): Oct. 28, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4981183.

Graham Cracker Haunted House (families with children): Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5110390.

Costume Show and Share Storytime (families with children): Oct. 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5134456.

Sensory STEAM Goblin Goo (families with children): Oct. 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5137082.

Virtual Programs for Adults

Medicare and Medications Made Affordable – Advice from the Office on Aging and Disability Services: Oct. 1, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5115710.

Reducing Your Breast Cancer Risk – Presented by Karen Sammer: Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5170766.

Digital Treasures: Oct. 5, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5156122.

Mexican Art of the Hispanic Society – Celebrating 200 Years of Independence: Oct. 5, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4912275.

The Discovery of a Masterpiece – Presented by Mallory Mortillaro: Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5107850.

Meet the Author

Alexander Shipley – The True Story of a Murder in 1887, in Rahway, New Jersey (adults): Oct. 7, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952374.

Aviva Chomsky “Undocumented- How Immigration Became Illegal” (adults): Oct. 13, 7-8 p.m. Register at libnet.info/event/4932350.

Online Job Searching: Oct. 11, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5061702.

A Piet Oudolf Story – Presented by Deborah Chud: Oct. 12, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5059543.

Princeton Cemetery – Presented by Historical Society of Princeton: Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952375.

How to Thrive During Transition and Change – Presented by Jan Goodman: Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – noon Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5168123.

Legends of Liberty Hall – Presented by Hannah Gaston, Liberty Hall Museum Educator: Oct. 18, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5107594.

When There Were Witches – An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials: Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5030562.

Understanding Medicare – Presented by Neil Berger: Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4908846.

Thyroid Health – Presented by Dr. Cedrick Batchateu: Oct. 22, 2-3:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5122937.

Sin, Guilt, and Mercy – Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Poetic Justice: Oct. 23, 2-3 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952380.

Wild Bones of New Jersey – Remnants of Their Former Selves, Bones Often Tell a Story: Oct. 25, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4932356.

Mark Twain and the Supernatural – Presented by Jason Scappaticci: Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5059465.

Thirteen Reasons Why It’s Fun to Watch Hitchcock Films – Even Though They Are Scary: Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4950640.

Trivia Night – Harvest Fest: Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5177659.

The Poisoned Glass – A Famous, Forgotten Murder: Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5038929.

***

In-Branch Programs for All Ages

Craft in the Children’s Room – Halloween Fun: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5286899.

In-Branch Programs for Children, ‘Tweens and Teens

Preschool Storytime – Story and Craft (ages 2-5 and caregivers): 10-10:30 a.m. Register for

Teen Board Game Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287670.

Family Storytime (families with children)

Bedtime Stories in Children’s Room: Oct. 7, 6:30-6:50 p.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5284086.

Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287647.

Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287650.

Stories at Castle Park: Oct. 28, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at libnet.info/event/5287652.

Tween Book Chat (grades 4-6): Oct. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287581.

Teen Trivia Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287677.

Math Matters (ages 3-6 and caregivers): Oct. 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284197.

KIDZ Art Zone (grades K-3): Oct. 14, 4-4:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284312.

Tabletop Games (grades 1-6): Oct. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287661.

Teen Leadership Committee (grades 7-12): Oct. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287519.

Teen Movie Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 19, 6-7:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287662.

Toddler/Preschool Storytime (18 months – 5 years and caregivers): Oct. 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283865.

Teen Craft Night (grades 7-12): Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5287673.

Craftacular (grades 4-6): Oct. 28, 3-4 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5284369.

In-Branch Programs for Adults

Intro to Cosplay: Oct. 7, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283708.

Movie Trivia Night: Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5278442.

Make Your Own Pie Crust: Oct. 18, 3-3:45 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5290876.

Sew a Seasonal Pillow Cover Workshop: Oct. 19, 1-2:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5283701.

Protecting Your Privacy and Security: Oct. 27, 6-7 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5278516.

The library is located at 379 S. Branch Road in Hillsborough.

For more information, call 908-458-8420 or visit SCLSNJ.org.

For a complete list of library programs, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/events.