Sayreville bond ordinances allot funding for road repairs, facility improvements

SAYREVILLE – Municipal officials in Sayreville are appropriating a total of $9.84 million towards various municipal improvements and acquisitions.

The Borough Council adopted four separate bond ordinances on Sept. 13 that will total $9.84 million. The bond ordinances also authorize a total issuance of $9.12 million in bonds or notes to help finance the appropriation.

One bond ordinance appropriates $4.17 million towards various road improvements and authorizes the issuance of $3.7 million in bonds or notes. The remaining costs will be covered by a $475,575 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

According to the bond ordinance, the $4.17 million will cover improvements to South Minnisink Avenue and roadways and crack sealing on various borough roads.

The second-highest bond ordinance appropriates $3.07 million towards various improvements and authorizes the issuance of $2.92 million in bonds or notes. A down payment of $153,500 will cover the remaining costs.

The work covered by the $3.07 million will include improvements to the Sayreville Fire Department’s firehouse, Sayreville Public Safety Complex HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) improvements, Sayreville Senior Center improvements, Sayreville Historical Society building improvements, improvements to the Sayreville Code Enforcement building, Borough Hall improvements, technology improvements, and various drainage improvements.

Another bond ordinance appropriates $1.84 million for the acquisition of vehicles and equipment and authorizes the issuance of $1.74 million in bonds or notes. According to the bond ordinance, a down payment of $91,800 will cover the remaining costs.

The equipment and vehicles to be acquired by the $1.84 million, according to the bond ordinance, include police vehicles, police firearms, fire department turnout gear, five yard dump tracks and chassis, hooklift flatbed, rear loader truck, automated refuse containers, automated refuse truck, interchangeable truck body system and pump station equipment.

There will also be the refurbishment of fire department apparatus and sanitation trucks.

The last bond ordinance appropriates $762,000 for the acquisition of water utility equipment. The appropriation will be entirely financed by bonds or notes.

According to the bond ordinance, the $762,000 will be used for the acquisition of vehicle laps, the acquisition of membrane filters, the repair and/or replacement of the guardrails at the Duhernal Water System, the relocation of power wires, and the repair of various water mains.