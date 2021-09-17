Sayreville police escort bicycle ride honoring 343 FDNY members who died Sept. 11, 2001

2 / 7

Sgt. Brian Braile and his Traffic Safety officers from the Sayreville Police Department escorted the FDNY 343 Ride on Sept. 15. The FDNY members of Engine 50, Ladder 19 and Battalion 26 organize an annual bicycle trip on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to honor the 343 members of the FDNY who perished in the World Trade Center.PHOTOS COURTESY OF SAYREVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT