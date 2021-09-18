Opinion: Blake endorses Purandare as her replacement on Hopewell Township Committee

It is my pleasure to endorse my friend and neighbor Uma Purandare for Hopewell Township Committee. I have known Uma for almost 20 years and have long admired her commitment to serving the local community. Knowing that commitment led me to nominate Uma for the Hopewell Township Zoning Board of Adjustment where for six years she has learned about our local government.

Uma will bring many great qualities to the Township Committee: a distinguished record of service, a dedication to preserving open space and sustainable development, and a commitment to being fiscally responsible. As a research scientist, Uma will bring a professional, evidence-based approach to every issue that comes before the committee.

Serving Hopewell Township has been one of the most significant experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the many residents and township employees who have made the past six years so interesting and meaningful. As I shift my attention to other opportunities, I am as proud to support Uma as I am confident in her abilities.

Please join me in voting for Uma Purandare on Nov. 2.

Julie Blake

Hopewell Township