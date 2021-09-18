Allegra Princeton ranked among top printers in North America

Allegra Princeton recently ranked on the Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list compiled by Printing News in its annual survey.

Printing News ranked companies based on maintaining high operational standards and sales volumes throughout the last year. Allegra, owned by David Kovacs, ranked No. 15 and appears on the list for the second consecutive year, according to information provided by the company.

“What gets us up in the morning is being able to find the right solutions for what keeps our clients up at night,” Kovacs said in the statement. “Our team remains committed to helping our customers and the rest of the community overcoming these challenging times as of late. We look forward to continuing to build upon our services while delivering the same high-quality experience Cranbury businesses and nonprofits have come to expect from us.”

Allegra, located at 6 Corporate Dr., is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation, copywriting and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions.

Allegra can also help businesses with search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns and web-to-print solutions.

Independently owned and operated, Allegra is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.

For more information, contact Allegra in Cranbury at 609-771-4000, or visit the company’s website at www.allegraprinceton.com.