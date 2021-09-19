Children’s book author donates copies to Hillsborough pediatric office

Author Cindy Yard, center, delivers her books to the staff at the Hunterdon Pediatric Associates Sand Hill office located in Flemington. The books will be available in all five Hunterdon Pediatric Associates offices, including in Hillsborough.PHOTO COURTESY OF HUNTERDON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

× Author Cindy Yard, center, delivers her books to the staff at the Hunterdon Pediatric Associates Sand Hill office located in Flemington. The books will be available in all five Hunterdon Pediatric Associates offices, including in Hillsborough.PHOTO COURTESY OF HUNTERDON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Author Cindy Yard of Raritan Township donated copies of her children’s books, “Camille’s How to Blow your Nose” and “Camille’s How to Wipe Your Bottom” to all five Hunterdon Pediatric Associates offices located in Hillsborough, Flemington, Washington and Clinton.

The books will be used as a resource for families during their visits to the office.

Yard’s journey as a self-published children’s author began in 2019 with a simple request from her daughter for granddaughter Camille to “come to Grammy boot camp to learn how to blow her nose,” according to information provided by Hunterdon Healthcare System.

Yard drew from her 25 years of experience in the training and curriculum development for individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to the statement.

“Camille’s How to Blow your Nose” launched in April 2019.

Yard’s second book was in response to Camille’s mastering potty training and of her own realization of the unmet need for a book that offered a step-by-step, interactive and fun method to teach how to wipe your bottom. “Camille’s How to Wipe your Bottom” launched in May 2021.

Yard’s original objective for writing these books was based solely on leaving a legacy for her granddaughter, according to the statement.

Yard is planning to reach out to all of Hunterdon County’s preschools to schedule an author’s visit to deliver a complimentary copy of each of her books in the near future, according to the statement.