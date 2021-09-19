Examiner Datebook, Sept. 22

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome.

• Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sept 26 at the meeting house, 72 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, following the annual meeting of the Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House. Details: Email weme86@optonline.net

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a mill demonstration, Sept. 25-26 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Self-Care – Filling Up Your Cup – Building Your Emotional Toolbox,” presented by Diane Lang, therapist, educator and life coach. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The discussion will take place as a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• Allentown High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a combined 40th reunion on Oct. 23 from 5-11 p.m. at the New Egypt Elks Club. Organizers of the reunion are looking to connect with fellow classmates who would be interested in attending. Details: Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27@gmail.com

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

