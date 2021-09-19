Independent Datebook, Sept. 22

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Navesink Brass in Concert at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft, Sept. 25 from 5-6:45 p.m. The performance will include songs by the Beatles, an arrangement by Paul Nagle to celebrate the roaring twenties, the aria “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s final opera “Turnadot” and many more iconic songs from various genres. Concert-goers should bring chairs or blankets, food and soft drinks, and a face covering for when social distancing cannot be maintained. The concert is free, however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services will host blood drives on the following dates: Sept. 27, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Sept. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; Sept. 30, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1:30-7:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents an informal Yiddish class (via Zoom), “Kibbitz and Schmooze: Exploring The Joys of Yiddish, by Leo Rosten.” This program is for individuals interested in sharing their knowledge and love for the Yiddish language. The program is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m. facilitated by JHMOMC Board President Larry Gurman. Admission is free (donations welcome). To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org. A Zoom link will be sent on the day of the program.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Historic Battery Lewis Tours, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m., Hartshorne Woods Park – Rocky Point section, Highlands. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about this important former coastal defense site. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the Casual Birder, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Harvest Home Festival on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. This old-fashioned fair is reminiscent of the 1890s. Visitors can enjoy games, competitions and live entertainment. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Self-Care – Filling Up Your Cup – Building Your Emotional Toolbox,” presented by Diane Lang, therapist, educator and life coach. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The discussion will take place as a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.