News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 22

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Navesink Brass in Concert at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft, Sept. 25 from 5-6:45 p.m. The performance will include songs by the Beatles, an arrangement by Paul Nagle to celebrate the roaring twenties, the aria “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s final opera “Turnadot” and many more iconic songs from various genres. Concert-goers should bring chairs or blankets, food and soft drinks, and a face covering for when social distancing cannot be maintained. The concert is free, however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• The Colts Neck Lions Club will host its 27th annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the Colts Neck Community Church, 25 Merchants Way, Colts Neck. Breakfast will cost $5 per adult, $3 per child and $3 for seniors. All are welcome to attend. Proceeds will be donated to two causes: Kateri Day Camp, a summer camp serving children ages 5 to 13, that is a program of Collier Youth Services in Marlboro; and funding a service dog for a wounded veteran. Follow the club’s Facebook page for current information or visit www.coltsnecklionsclub.us

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• New Jersey Blood Services will host blood drives on the following dates: Sept. 24, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents an informal Yiddish class (via Zoom), “Kibbitz and Schmooze: Exploring The Joys of Yiddish, by Leo Rosten.” This program is for individuals interested in sharing their knowledge and love for the Yiddish language. The program is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m. facilitated by JHMOMC Board President Larry Gurman. Admission is free (donations welcome). To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org. A Zoom link will be sent on the day of the program.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Self-Care – Filling Up Your Cup – Building Your Emotional Toolbox,” presented by Diane Lang, therapist, educator and life coach. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The discussion will take place as a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Historic Battery Lewis Tours, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m., Hartshorne Woods Park – Rocky Point section, Highlands. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about this important former coastal defense site. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a mill demonstration, Sept. 25-26 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the Casual Birder, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Harvest Home Festival on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. This old-fashioned fair is reminiscent of the 1890s. Visitors can enjoy games, competitions and live entertainment. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

