SCLSNJ relaunches Cultural Adventure Pass program

× The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey has relaunched its Cultural Adventure Pass program.

Moving away from “quaran-stream” during the pandemic, it’s time to explore new sights and destinations with the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) recently relaunched Cultural Adventure Pass program.

“The relaunching of the Cultural Adventure Pass program shows SCLSNJ inching ever-closer to a return to our full complement of public services,” Christopher Korenowsky, director of public services, said in a prepared statement. “2020 was a tough year for everyone and we are pleased to reintroduce this very popular service.”

The library system is working up to an eventual 10 locations, but currently, there are four destinations available to discover: The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), IMAGINE THAT!!!, Eastern State Penitentiary and Morris Museum.

“The careful reopening of many of our partner locations has led us to relaunch our Cultural Adventure Pass program, and seeing the pieces come into place has been a rewarding process,” Darryl Voorhees, manager of adult services programming and collaborations, public services, said in the statement. “SCLSNJ wishes everyone enjoyable adventures in our re-emerging world.”

By reserving a Cultural Adventure Pass, library customers will have the opportunity to explore history at the African American Museum and Eastern State Penitentiary; to connect with nature at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Morven Museum and Garden; to discover contemporary and classic art at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); and share educational, playful family experiences at IMAGINE THAT!!!.

“Play is an important practice of early literacy and early childhood development,” Christine Jansen, manager of youth services programming and collaborations, public services, said in the statement. “SCLSNJ is very excited to add IMAGINE THAT!!! as a destination to our Cultural Adventure Pass offerings. By participating in dramatic play, children can explore language, engage in opportunities for social and emotional development, build their motor skills, and learn about the world they live in.”

SCLSNJ’s collection features a selection of books that complement the 10 locations available through the Cultural Adventure Pass program. Youth and adults alike can enrich their knowledge of the exhibits, collections, and/or tours as they venture off to their next excursion by checking out a book from SCLSNJ’s librarian-curated booklist.

Discover your next read based on your destination:

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

The African American Museum

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Eastern State Penitentiary

IMAGINE THAT!!!

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Morris Museum

Morven Museum and Garden

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Due to the pandemic, some locations may require proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test results; have time restrictions and/or limited guest capacity; and/or other potential barriers. For the most up-to-date information regarding the location’s guidelines, visit the location’s specific location.

SCLSNJ’s Cultural Adventure Pass program allows library customers to check out passes for free admission and special discounts at select locations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Reservations must be made in advance and passes are valid for three days.

For more information or to reserve a pass, visit SCLSNJ.org/culturaladventure.

For general questions about the program, contact Darryl Voorhees at dvoorhees@sclibnj.org.