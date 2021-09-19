Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 22

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278. • New Jersey Blood Services will host blood drives on the following dates: Sept. 23, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 29, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Sept. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome. • The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents an informal Yiddish class (via Zoom), “Kibbitz and Schmooze: Exploring The Joys of Yiddish, by Leo Rosten.” This program is for individuals interested in sharing their knowledge and love for the Yiddish language. The program is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m. facilitated by JHMOMC Board President Larry Gurman. Admission is free (donations welcome). To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org. A Zoom link will be sent on the day of the program. • A new online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Historic Battery Lewis Tours, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m., Hartshorne Woods Park – Rocky Point section, Highlands. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about this important former coastal defense site. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the Casual Birder, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Harvest Home Festival on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. This old-fashioned fair is reminiscent of the 1890s. Visitors can enjoy games, competitions and live entertainment. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Self-Care – Filling Up Your Cup – Building Your Emotional Toolbox,” presented by Diane Lang, therapist, educator and life coach. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The discussion will take place as a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

