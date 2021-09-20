East Windsor police blotter

A 46-year-old East Windsor man who allegedly did not stop at a red traffic signal on Route 130 at Town Center Road on Sept. 10 was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, refusal to submit to breath tests, and failure to observe a traffic signal after he was stopped by police.

A 40-year-old Stewartsville man was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly providing a false name to police during a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 near Old Cranbury Road on Sept. 12. He was stopped by police for having a suspended driver’s license. He was found to have active warrants and was transported to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

A 48-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and reckless driving after he allegedly lost control of his car and struck two parked cars on Twin Rivers Drive on Sept. 15.