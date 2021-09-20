Fatal crash in South Brunswick is under investigation

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – An early morning crash on Sept. 19, resulting in one fatality, is under investigation in South Brunswick.

South Brunswick police officers responded to the area of Major Road for a single-car motor vehicle crash around 4:35 a.m.

The investigation revealed a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by a 22-year-old Pennsylvania man left the roadway and overturned, according to a statement provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department.

A passenger in the vehicle, Gerald Pellak, III, 22, of the Dayton section of South Brunswick, died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Officer William Beard of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000, ext. 7439, or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.