Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 22

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide

support to hospice patients and their families in Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Ocean counties.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be

nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual and can be made during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office, according to a press release.

Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035 or email Micheller@dovehs.com

Brookdale Community College has announced a new articulation agreement with University of Phoenix (UOPX) that creates new pathways for Brookdale graduates in high-demand Information Technology (IT), Nursing, Criminal Justice, Business and Management programs to advance students to the baccalaureate level.

The agreement includes course-by-course pathways for each transfer program. These transferable courses will provide an affordable pathway to help students accelerate their learning and move into their careers faster, according to a press release from Brookdale, which is the county college of Monmouth County.

UOPX will allow up to 87 credits of transfer to Brookdale graduates of AAS and AS programs who are admitted to UOPX to pursue one of these baccalaureate degrees, according to the press release.

These articulated programs offer Brookdale students career and educational opportunities and, with the help of high-skilled faculty, can find the right option for their future, according to the press release.

For more information about the UOPX transfer opportunity, go to brookdalecc.edu/transfer-resources; or email transfer@brookdalecc.edu; or contact University of Phoenix programs at phoenix.edu; or email a UOPX representative at cohorts@phoenix.edu

The New Jersey Social Justice Remembrance Coalition, in partnership with the

Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), Montgomery, Ala., is preparing for an Oct. 24 Soil

Collection ceremony at Wampum Park, Eatontown, at 3 p.m., where Samuel “Mingo” Jack

Johnson was lynched.

The coalition is acknowledging and honoring the life of Johnson with a series of community initiatives to follow, according to a press release.

Johnson was an African American resident of Eatontown who was murdered on March 5, 1886, after being arrested on unsubstantiated charges of raping a white woman. He

was dragged by a local mob from his cell and brutally beaten and hanged to death. This was the only known lynching in New Jersey, according to the press release.

The historical marker that will be placed at the site required approval by the Eatontown

Borough Council. The six-member council voted unanimously to have the marker installed by the coalition, which also received a resolution from the council for its work, according to the press release.

The coalition is comprised of a diverse group of social justice advocacy organizations from

across the state. To get involved in this historic initiative, contact soil@njremembrance.org

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon was sworn in as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey on Sept. 16 at the 2021 COANJ

Installation Dinner at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake in West Windsor.

Hanlon was elected president by her peers in the organization, which consists of the elected constitutional officers of all 21 counties in New Jersey. Hanlon previously served as vice president and secretary of COANJ, according to a press release.

COANJ was established in 1920 as a collaborative effort for the constitutional

officers of New Jersey to improve and maintain their respective county government services, to develop solutions, and to discuss and advocate for legislation, according to the press release.

COANJ membership includes county clerks, surrogates, sheriffs, and registers of deeds and mortgages from across the state.

Hanlon was elected Monmouth County’s clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected

to a second term in November 2020. Prior to becoming clerk, Hanlon practiced law for more than 20 years and focused her legal practice on government affairs and municipal law, according to the press release.