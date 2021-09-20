News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 22

The Freehold Area CROP Hunger Walk, co-sponsored by the Greater Freehold Clergy Association and the Windsor Hightstown Area Ministerium, will be held virtually, with a kickoff event broadcast on Facebook live at the CROP Walk Freehold page (@CWFreeholdNJ) and on Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

Gilded Sneaker Trophies will be awarded to the team with the most walker/fundraisers and the team raising the most funds. The walker/fundraiser raising the most funds by the Oct. 17 kickoff event will be awarded the new CROP Walk Marshal medal. Service project credit is available, according to a press release.

Teams may decide to organize in-person walks at a date, time and location of their choosing. Twenty-five percent of the money raised will be donated to two Freehold-based charities supported by the sponsoring clergy associations: Open Door food pantry and Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program.

This year, some of the national and international CROP money raised will also be used to support staff members who are already working with Afghan refugees and meeting their needs.

Materials and registration information is available at www.crophungerwalk.org/freeholdnj

Donations of shelf-stable food, diapers and toiletries may be donated directly to Open Door food bank, 39 Throckmorton St., Freehold Borough, or to the charity of your choice. Checks should be made out to CWS/CROP. For more information, email PatMedley@aol.com or call or text 732-822-0711.

“I congratulate and thank our top producers for the month of August for their exemplary service and commitment to their clients,” said Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Marlboro.

The Top Listing Team is the Cole Gold Team, the Top Listing Agent is Alan Lurie and the Top Selling Agent is Susan Kaplan.

“Their real estate wisdom and passion for the industry help make clients more

comfortable with the real estate transaction, as they make the most significant

purchase of their lives,” Warren said.

The Colts Neck Lions Club will host its 27th annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the Colts Neck Community Church, 25 Merchants Way, Colts Neck. Breakfast will cost $5 per adult, $3 per child and $3 for seniors.

Proceeds will be donated to two causes: Kateri Day Camp, a full-day, seven-week summer camp serving children ages 5 to 13. The camp is a program of Collier Youth Services in Marlboro; and funding a service dog for a wounded veteran. This will be the club’s second sponsorship to match and train a service dog with a veteran in need, according to a press release.

The Colts Neck Lions Club has 55 members and meets monthly at Huddy’s Inn. The Lions are men and women who identify needs in the community and work to fulfill those needs. New members are welcome. Follow the club’s Facebook page for current information or visit www.coltsnecklionsclub.us