SART expands trauma-informed response services to six locations in Middlesex County

The Middlesex County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) is expanding its trauma-informed response services to provide increased access to care for victims of sexual assault throughout the county.

SART services are available 24/7 to victims age 13 years or older who report a sexual assault within five days of an incident.

SART consists of a confidential sexual assault advocate, a forensic nurse examiner and a law enforcement officer.

SART services will now be available in all Hackensack Meridian Health emergency departments within Middlesex County: Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, Penn Medicine at Princeton Medical Center Emergency Department in Plainsboro, Raritan Bay Medical Center Emergency Department in Perth Amboy, Raritan Bay Medical Center Emergency Department in Old Bridge, JFK Medical Center Emergency Department in Edison; as well as the Center for Empowerment in Edison (by appointment only).

To activate the SART, call 732-745-3271 or the local police department, or visit one of the emergency departments.