Trenton man arrested on robbery, weapons charges in East Windsor

By
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
-

A Trenton man is facing multiple charges, including weapons offenses, following a disturbance at the 7-Eleven store at the Dutch Neck Commons shopping center, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, theft and criminal mischief in the Sept. 15 incident, police said.

Police responded to a call for a disturbance and found that the suspect had allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint during a pre-arranged sale of a video game terminal that was arranged online.

There were no injuries.

A police detective reportedly spotted the suspect in the Colonade Motel parking lot shortly after the incident was reported. A search of the motel room uncovered a pellet gun and clothing that the suspect had been wearing during the incident, police said.

The suspect was charged and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

