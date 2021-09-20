Examiner News Briefs, Sept. 22

Two Republicans are running unopposed for a pair of three-year terms on the Township Committee in Upper Freehold Township. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The terms of Republicans Stephen Alexander and Robert Faber will end on Dec. 31. According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, both men are seeking re-election to new terms.

No Democrats, third party candidates or independent candidates filed to run or were nominated to run for the Township Committee, according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Alexander, who is serving as deputy mayor in 2018, is an attorney and has been a member of Upper Freehold’s governing body since 2004. Faber is a lifelong farmer and has been a member of the governing body since 2007.

The new terms Alexander and Faber are seeking will run from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. In 2018, which was the last time Alexander and Faber ran for office, they were unopposed in the general election.

All five members of the Township Committee are Republicans. Alexander and Faber are joined on the dais by Dr. Robert Frascella, Stanley Moslowski Jr. and LoriSue H. Mount.