By Rick Gables

NBC will premiere its new series La Brea on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other. The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos.

CBS will air its special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This evening of celebrating the best of Broadway will include a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics and to celebrate the joy of live theatre. There will also be special performances by the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders, followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. Other winners will be celebrated throughout the broadcast.

ABC’s most-watched new drama in two years, Big Sky, returns on its new night, Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, joining the season premieres of Station 19, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Big Sky promises to include surprises during season two. When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. The creator of this thriller series is visionary story-teller David E. Kelley.