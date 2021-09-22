Anna Amelia K. Mayers, 90, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. While she will be missed by many, we are thankful she is reunited in heaven with her beloved son, Peter, who died in 2011.

Born in Princeton, NJ on August 28, 1931, Mrs. Mayers lived in Cranbury and worked delivering medication for the Cranbury Pharmacy for over 40 years.

Predeceased by her parents, Louie and Mary (Becker) Kiefer; and her son, Peter; she is survived by her sons, David L. Mayers, Robert Mayers and his wife, Jenny, and Ronald Mayers; and her grandsons, Anthony, Nick, Scott, and Eric.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at A.S. Cole Son & Co., 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

Interment and graveside services will begin on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 12:15 pm at Westminster Cemetery in Cranbury, NJ.

Masks are optional for the visitation and funeral services of Mrs. Mayers www.saulfuneralhomes.com