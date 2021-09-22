Hillsborough Township prepares to host fourth annual Restaurant Week

Hillsborough Township will host its fourth annual Restaurant Week from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

The Hillsborough Business Association (HBA), in conjunction with the Hillsborough Township Committee and Administration Department, will be hosting its fourth annual Restaurant Week from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Around 30 restaurants are expected to participate in the week-long festivities and showcase their cuisines to Hillsborough residents and others around the Somerset County area.

Each restaurant will offer specials that promote selections including prix fixe menu dishes, daily combo specials and daily or weekly special menu items that represent unique recipes.

Indoor and outdoor dining options as well as takeout and catering requests will be available for patrons throughout the event.

“We look forward to restaurant week each year to showcase the diverse culinary delights of Hillsborough,” Hillsborough Township Mayor Shawn Lipani said. “Be sure to share with your friends and family and help make this the best Restaurant Week ever.”

To help promote this year’s Restaurant Week, Lipani did a special Mayor’s Preview Tour that can be seen on the Hillsborough Township 2021 Restaurant Week page at www.hillsborough-nj.org/rw-mayors-tour

So far, Lipani has visited 11 establishments: Applebee’s, Cafe Biro, IHOP, Catered Affair, Just Subs, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Mariana’s Pizza and Latin Grill, Old Man Rafferty’s, Rita’s, Simply Sweets and Thai Chili House.

More restaurant tours will be uploaded to the page each day.

The HBA will keep an updated list of restaurants and their specials throughout Restaurant Week on its website, www.hillsboroughbusiness.org, and also encourages people to visit its Facebook page for updates as well.

Social media interaction from establishments and residents during Restaurant Week is also highly encouraged by the HBA, who wants people to post their photos to the HBA Facebook page and use the hashtag #BoroRestaurantWeek21.

It is also requested to send 2021 Restaurant Week photos to HBA@hillsborough-nj.org.

“When we started this event four years ago, we thought it would be a nice way to bring some positive energy to the restaurants in the community,” Hillsborough Township Business Advocate David Kois said. “They can showcase their cuisines and offer different options to people.”

For more information, visit http://www.hillsborough-nj.org/restaurant-week