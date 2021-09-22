In Frame: Aberdeen Day 2021

TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
ABERDEEN – Throughout Aberdeen Township, residents, visitors and vendors gathered to celebrate the return of Aberdeen Day on Sept. 18.

The town-wide event featured a variety of festivities that extended from Matawan Regional High School to Veterans Memorial Park at Cliffwood Beach, with additional locations in-between. With accessibility in mind, each location had transportation shuttles for the public to use.

The community oriented atmosphere hinted at a return to normalcy as people socialized and enjoyed upbeat music and delicious food. With activities ranging from car shows and yard sales to pony rides and bouncy houses, all ages were able to participate in the fun.

 

