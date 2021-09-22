Middlesex College Dental Hygiene program donates supplies to Afghan refugees

The Middlesex College Dental Hygiene program collected hundreds of toothbrushes, toothpaste and other supplies for Afghan refugees who are living at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The donations were dropped off to the Amnesty International Club at North Hunterdon High School, which will transport them to the base where over 9,000 Afghan refugees are housed and in need of supplies. Pictured, from left: Michelle Roman, chair of the Dental Hygiene Department; Lisa Wise, senior lab coordinator; and Rose Morales, department coordinator. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COLLEGE

