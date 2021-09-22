Community members invited to Operation HOPE fundraiser

An equine-assisted therapy program directed by a Holmdel resident and a Freehold Township resident will host a fundraiser to assist rescue animals and the first responders and military veterans who receive free therapy services.

According to its website, Operation HOPE (Hold On Pain Ends) has an “equine-assisted mental health program (that) serves clients with a history of PTSD, substance abuse, anxiety, depression, adjustment disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder, relationship issues and more. Operation HOPE provides an option for people seeking a new or different response to depression, anxiety and trauma.”

The Operation HOPE Fall Farm Fundraiser will take place on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Bluemont Sanctuary, Freemont Lane, Colts Neck. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-hope-bluemont-sanctuary-fall-fundraiser-tickets-157997220941?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Guests are asked to park at the Bucks Mill Recreation Area, 137 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. A golf cart will transport attendees to and from the Bluemont Sanctuary, according to the event organizers.

According to the event organizers, the fundraiser will include dinner, music, drinks, a bonfire and being able to spend time with animals who live on the farm.

Operation HOPE is directed by Brooke Lichter of Holmdel and Sara Velez of Freehold Township. The program provides equine therapy services to individuals age 12 and older who have a history of mental health disorders.

All proceeds from the Oct. 2 event will benefit the Bluemont Sanctuary and its rescue animals and the Operation HOPE Scholarship Fund.

According to the event organizers, the scholarship fund was established by Licther and Velez to allow military veterans and first responders to receive free care from Operation HOPE.

More information about Operation HOPE may be found at https://operationhopenj.com/