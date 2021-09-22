Softball tournament proceeds benefit pancreatic cancer search at Rutgers Cancer Institute

1 / 2 2 / 2 Middlesex County’s yearly Pancreatic Cancer Co-Ed Softball Tournament raised another $1,000 for pancreatic cancer research.PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY ❮ ❯

Middlesex County’s yearly Pancreatic Cancer Co-Ed Softball Tournament raised another $1,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

The event was hosted by the Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation, along with the Board of County Commissioners, on Sept. 18 at Thomas Edison Park in Edison, to increase community awareness about the disease and raise funds to aid cancer research.

From 2009 through 2021, the Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation has raised over $22,500 to aid pancreatic cancer research, according to information provided by the county.

All proceeds collected during registration will directly enable Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey physician-scientists to expand pancreatic cancer research and clinical trials, according to the statement. The annual event is meant to increase awareness and raise funds to aid research and support the work being done by the RCINJ.