Representatives from FEMA will visit South River from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in the conference room of the municipal building, 48 Washington St., to assist borough residents who sustained damage as a result of Tropical Storm Ida.

Residents and business owners may be eligible for a series of federal programs, including low-cost loans for property losses not covered by insurance, and grants for temporary shelter and home repairs.