Raymond Arthur Sohmer, 62, of Belle Mead passed away on September 18, 2021 at home. Ray was born in Mineola, NY, he grew up in Hempstead, NY, lived in Branchburg, NJ and settled in Montgomery Township.

Ray attended Villanova University where he met his wife and many life-long friends. Ray played soccer as a youth and enjoyed fishing, boating, music, guitar, golfing and cars (especially his 1966 Cadillac DeVille). He had a very keen sense of humor and an enormous heart. Most of all Ray loved his family.

Ray was active in the NJ corporate real estate for most of his life, he started at Sitar Realty in Edison and was active at Grubb and Ellis in Princeton, CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman Wakefield in Senior Vice President and Senior Managing director positions. He received many awards during his career in real estate and was well respected and liked.

Predeceased by his parents, John Arthur and Carol Ann (Cale) Sohmer, He is survived by his wife Kim Elizabeth Schneider Sohmer, son Jeffrey Arthur Sohmer, recently married daughter Kasey Lynn Chletsos (Matthew), daughter Elizabeth Anne Sohmer, son Ryan William Sohmer and sister Susan Lawrence (John) and many cousins, nieces and nephews, sister and brother in laws and their families. He will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Sunday September 26, from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Mather Hodge funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton, NJ 08542. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday September 27, at 10 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 47 Skillman Rd. Skillman, NJ 08558.

If anyone prefers to send a donation in lieu of flowers please send to:

St. Jude at stjude.org or Mental Health America at mhanational.org