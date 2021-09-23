Hillsborough native brings friends on a 900-mile journey to honor anniversary of Sept. 11

U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Nehlsen and friends' six-day journey took them to visit Sept. 11 memorials and monuments and places related to Sept. 11, 20021, to remember and honor. Pictured in the front row behind the flag, from left: Jim Kessler, Matt Smith, Michael Nehlsen and James McQueen. Pictured in the second row, from left: Jim McQueen, Sr., Debbie Kessler, Rebecca Nehlsen and Frank Prigmore. Pictured in the back row, from left: Tom Stein, Anna Hillmann and Joey Mac Dizon. For more photos, visit: https://bit.ly/2W085vA PHOTO COURTESY OF HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Seventh Annual Riding For Warriors recently wrapped its six-day motorcycle journey raising over $100,000 for Hope For The Warriors and its Warrior’s Wish program.

For the seventh year, the ride was led by U.S. Air Force veteran and Hillsborough-based Michael Nehlsen and six of his fellow riders and sponsored by Union-based Hillmann Consulting.

Starting in New Jersey and ending in New York City, the six-day, nearly 900-mile journey took Nehlsen and his fellow riders to visit Sept. 11 memorials and monuments and places related to Sept. 11, 2001, to remember and honor.

Hope For The Warriors is a 15-year-old national nonprofit that serves the entire warrior community: active-duty, veterans, military families, caregivers and families of the fallen.

Through one of its first established programs, Warrior’s Wish, Hope For The Warriors fulfills a desire for a better quality of life or supports a quest for gratifying endeavors for those who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

“Being the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and being able to support our veteran community with Hope For The Warriors through the Warriors Wish program has been an honor and a privilege over the past seven years,” Nehlsen said.

“The team of riders and support staff that accompanied me this year made the importance and impact of the journey from the New York City Ground Zero Memorial to the Flight 93 Memorial and finally to the Pentagon memorial a lifetime memory of brotherhood and sisterhood.

“We also met a lot of wonderful people along the way that have made a lifetime impact on me and I am sure all the others on the ride. 2021 solidified the very reason I started this journey seven years ago and will continue in the future. God Bless America and all our brothers and sisters who have served our great nation’s military past and present,” he said.

In seven years, Nehlsen has traveled more than 30,000 miles on his motorcycle, raising over $253,000 for Warrior’s Wish providing wounded veterans with woodworking and farm equipment, family trips, a horse trailer, a bass boat, bicycles and more.

“Every day we are reminded why Hope For The Warriors was born from the tragedies that took place on Sept. 11,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors “The need to care for military families has not waned in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks and it is with deep appreciation of Michael, Hillmann Consulting and the many supporters for sharing Hope’s mission along the ride and raising critical funds to support our clients that need assistance”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors or its Warriors Wish program, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook or Twitter. Or, visit https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/event/7th-annual-riding-for-warriors/e319457 to donate to the 2021 Riding For Warriors.