Old Bridge police report motor vehicle thefts, warn motorists not to leave vehicles running while unattended

OLD BRIDGE – After several motor vehicle thefts, police are warning motorists not to leave their vehicle unattended while running.

“Unfortunately, such actions make easy targets for thieves,” police said in a press release on Sept. 22. “These thefts also increase in the colder months as people make quick trips to the store and want to ensure their vehicle stays heated in colder weather.”

Police also encourage the public to lock their cars and remove or secure personal belongings and valuables from their vehicles. Valuables should include loose change, medication, keys, garage door opener and other personal belongings.

“If possible park your car on your driveway or in a well-lighted area,” police said.

For more information or to report any suspicious activity or persons, call the Old Bridge Township Police Department at 732-721-4000 or 911.