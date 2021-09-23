Ridge Road project begins Sept. 24

Milling of Ridge Road in South Brunswick will begin on Sept. 24.

Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic between the Freedom Trail and Monmouth Drive.

During hours of construction, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic access to all homes and businesses will be available but limited at times.

Access to Ridge Road from both sides of New Road will be limited, also.

Traffic attempting to go to South Brunswick High School in the morning should use Route 522 to Stouts Lane.

Paving will be on Sept. 25. The road will again be closed to through traffic between the Freedom Trail and Monmouth Drive. There will be limited access to the construction area, the roadway will be sprayed with a liquid asphalt tack coating prior to paving and vehicles should not drive on the tack coat or the roadway until after the paving operation is completed for the day.

Vehicles cannot be parked in the street during work hours.

On Sept. 27, the road work will again require the closure of Ridge Road between Route 522 and Monmouth Drive for striping and painting of crosswalks, as an area is completed it will be open to vehicular traffic.

Detours will be posted and officers will be on site to assist residents.

Follow all road signs and obey the direction of police officers and other traffic control personnel.

Use Route 522 as an alternative to getting around the area.

This plan is subject to change based on weather conditions.