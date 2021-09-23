Allentown High School students injured in motor vehicle collision

Four Allentown High School students were hospitalized following a motor vehicle collision in East Windsor earlier this week.

The high school is one of three schools in the Upper Freehold Regional School District. Students from Millstone Township, Allentown and Upper Freehold Township attend the school.

UFRSD administrators have acknowledged that the four teenagers who were hospitalized are students at Allentown High School and are members of the boys soccer team.

The soccer team made a social media post in support of the students and said, “We ask for more love, prayer and support tonight. We are strong as a community and we thank everyone for their support and love during this time.”

According to a press release from the East Windsor Township Police Department, a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles at 7 a.m. Sept. 20 near the intersection of Windsor-Perrineville and Cedarville roads in East Windsor.

One vehicle involved in the collision was a westbound sedan occupied by four teenagers and the second vehicle was an eastbound pickup truck occupied by one adult, according to police.

The sedan was driven by a 17-year-old boy. There were three passengers in the vehicle: two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.

The pickup truck was driven by a male resident of Trenton. There were no passengers in the pickup truck.

The press release from the East Windsor police states that all four teenagers were seriously injured in the collision.

According a social media post from East Windsor Fire Company No. 2, the driver of the sedan and one passenger who was sitting in the rear seat were able to exit the vehicle on their own. Both boys were reported to have serious injuries.

The fire company’s post states that the passenger in the front seat had to be extricated because he was trapped in the vehicle. The passenger in the rear seat who did not free himself was removed by emergency personnel and was unconscious.

The driver of the sedan and one passenger who was sitting in the rear seat were transported by Robert Wood Johnson and Millstone Township EMS to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton, according to the East Windsor police.

The front seat passenger and one rear seat passenger were transported by air to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained what were described as minor injuries and was able to exit his vehicle on his own, according to the fire company. He was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital by East Windsor Rescue Squad No. 2.

According to the fire company and the police department, East Windsor police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision. No charges had been filed as of Sept. 22.

No medical updates about the four teenagers were immediately available as of Sept. 23.