NBTHS announces National Merit semi-finalists

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Nine students have been named Commended Students and two students have advanced to Semi-Finalist status in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Semi-Finalists Kushaan Jain and Dhruv K. Shah scored in the top 16,000 scorers in the same competition; they will now go through the application process to compete for National Merit Scholarships, according to information provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) through North Brunswick Township High School (NBTHS).

Commended students are Shayan S. Ali, Gauri A. Banginwar, Tiffany Fan, Adyan A. Khondker, Ariya Mehra, Chhavi Narula, Tania Ommer, Ishani H. Patel and Siya K. Patel.

Letters of Commendation from NMSC, which conducts the program, were presented to the scholastically talented seniors.

As a point of reference, about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to the statement.

Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), according to the statement.