Matawan Day Street Festival to be held on Main Street on Oct. 2

The Matawan Day Street Festival will take place on Main Street from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m on Oct. 2. PHOTO BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

MATAWAN – After a year lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the Matawan Day Street Festival, formerly Matawan Day, will take place along Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Residents of all towns are welcome to visit the borough to celebrate the community.

Matawan Day, coordinated by the Matawan-Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and the Matawan Economic Development Commission, will feature family friendly events.

Borough Councilman Brian Livesey, who chairs the commission, expressed excitement and gratitude for the return of the event.

“Not being able to host Matawan Day in 2020 was a disappointment. With additional safety measures this year, we are very excited and fortunate to be able to have Matawan Day and to rename it the Matawan Day Street Festival.

“By closing Main Street to traffic and lining the sides of the street with food trucks, vendors and entertainment, it has become the ultimate street festival. It is an event the entire community and many people from outside Matawan look forward to.

“It is a great day to get out and say hello to your neighbors, get information from one of the borough’s commission tables, visit local businesses, play on the inflatables, and enjoy the entertainment from Matawan’s music and dance studios.

“Many volunteers from the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Commission have worked tirelessly alongside the Matawan police and Department of Public Works to make this a great day to celebrate Matawan. We thank them for their hard work,” Livesey said.

Leonard Marshall, a former member of the New York Giants, will be on hand to greet attendees. Marshall was a member of two Giants teams that won the Super Bowl.

Main Street will be occupied by vendors, crafters and artisans. Games and activities will be available for children to enjoy. Main Street restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on hand.

Attendees are invited to participate in a slider and/or pasta eating contest. Participants must be 18 and over, and registration is required in advance. Interested individuals should visit Maloney’s Pub & Grill or DiBari’s Main Street Pizza for details about the contests.