Tinton Falls council members will fund development of new park

TINTON FALLS – Municipal officials in Tinton Falls will appropriate $400,000 to be used for the development of a new park and to make improvements at existing parks.

During a meeting on Sept. 9, Borough Council members adopted a bond ordinance that provides the appropriation and authorizes the entire amount to be financed by the issuance of bonds and notes.

According to the bond ordinance, the funds will be used in the development of recreational facilities at Traditions Park, which is between Wardell and Shafto roads, near the Foxchase residential development.

According to borough officials, the development of Traditions Park will include site clearing and the grading of about 4 acres; storm water management utilities and an infiltration basin; tennis courts; pickleball courts; basketball courts; perimeter lighting for all courts; an asphalt parking lot; benches; picnic tables; a bicycle rack; a tot lot playground; and a swing set.

A portion of the funds appropriated by the council will be used to make improvements to the Sycamore Recreational Complex, Hockhockson Park, Riverdale West Park and Liberty Park, according to the bond ordinance.

In 2020, Borough Council members adopted a bond ordinance that appropriated $3.73 million toward the development of Traditions Park and improvements to the Sycamore Recreational Complex, Hockhockson Park, Riverdale West Park and Liberty Park.

The 2020 ordinance authorized the issuance of $2.32 million in bonds and notes to help finance the costs, with the remaining costs to be covered by a $1.21 million down payment and a $200,000 grant Tinton Falls received from the Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant Program.

The 2021 bond ordinance will supplement the 2020 bond ordinance with the additional $400,000, increasing the overall appropriation to $4.13 million and the issuance of bonds and notes to $2.72 million.

Earlier in 2021, the governing body awarded a $1.15 million contract for the development of Traditions Park to Shore Top Construction, Freehold Township. A change order decreased the contract by $9,132, to a revised total of $1.14 million.

And, the council awarded a $1.29 million contract to Shore Top Construction for the planned improvements to the Sycamore Recreational Complex, Hockhockson Park, Riverdale West Park and Liberty Park. The cost will be covered by the overall bond ordinance.

Shore Top Construction was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder, according to a resolution. Other bids were received from Marbro Inc. ($2.09 million) and Precise Construction Inc. ($1.3 million).