GiGi’s Playhouse golf outing raises funds for those with Down syndrome

GiGi’s Playhouse Hillsborough hosted its first charity golf outing, Golf “Fore” GiGi’s, on Sept. 21 at the Rutgers University Golf Course.

More than 100 golfers and 40 sponsors and donors came together in support of the organization.

Their participation and sponsorship will help fund critical programs – including speech and language therapy, literacy and math tutoring, and life skill training – contributing to the success of children and adults with Down syndrome, according to information provided by the organization.

With the fundraising goal set for $25,000, the GiGi’s announced that $40,000 was raised to fund its free programs.

“We are overwhelmed by the success of the event, and are grateful for the generosity of the golfers, sponsors, and event donors,” Board President Mary Perez said in the statement. “The generosity and help from the Rutgers University Golf Course staff made it an easy decision to return there next year for our second golf outing, which will be on Sept. 21, 2022.”

Event attendees had the opportunity to interact with some of the program participants in attendance and learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse Hillsborough from founding president Erin Morris.

She explained the significance of holding the event on the 21st day of the month, as Down syndrome is when a person is born with a third copy of the 21st chromosome.