News Transcript On Campus, Sept. 29

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following area residents to the summer 2021 President’s List (GPA of 3.70 and above): Brendan Brock of Marlboro, Jacob Ercolano of Freehold and Samantha Goldberg of Morganville.

Matthew Magliozzi of Marlboro has graduated from the State University of New York, Oneonta, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education (1-6) Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude honors.

Alexandra Colecchia of Freehold is among 23 University of Scranton, Pa., education majors who are serving as student teachers during the fall semester. Alexandra will serve as a student teacher at Dunmore Elementary Center in the Dunmore School District. Alexandra is majoring in early and primary teacher education at the Jesuit university.

Justin Obermeyer of Manalapan graduated with a degree in Business Administration – Marketing from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania the weekend of May 14-16, 2021.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, announced that the following area residents were named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list: Isabella Aiello of Manalapan, Demetri Allen of Freehold, Kyrillos Awad of Morganville, Rebecca Awad of Marlboro, Taylor Blazis of Freehold, Alysiah Burnette of Morganville, Gianna Cardace of Freehold, Joseph Carrier of Freehold, Autumn Cataldo of Freehold, Rashaada Chase of Manalapan, Dylan Cherichello of Morganville, Emily Chou of Morganville, Gabrielle Ciancio of Marlboro, Rebecca Como of Marlboro, Alyssa Correia of Freehold, Alyssa Costa of Freehold, Justin Davis of Freehold, Nicholas DeMizio of Colts Neck, Michael Detinich of Marlboro, Iyanna Fairfax of Freehold, Sean Fallon of Freehold, Danielle Garcia of Manalapan, Camarin Georges of Freehold, Brendan Hammond of Freehold, Courtney Kerrigan of Freehold, Zane Kokinakos of Freehold, Nicholas Kollydas of Marlboro, Judith Koren of Freehold, Olivia Lavallee of Morganville, Alyssa Lee of Marlboro, Daniel Leimbach of Morganville, Kayla Loges of Freehold, Veronica Lomangino of Morganville, Matthew Madonna of Freehold, Kira Malik of Manalapan, Maxwell Manfre of Freehold, Darren Mattos of Morganville, Lauren Mellerup of Freehold, Daniella Militello of Marlboro, Autumn Miller of Colts Neck, Connor Mullin of Freehold, Vanessa Myers of Manalapan, Riley Nolan of Manalapan, Milan Patel of Marlboro, Jonathan Perumpail of Marlboro, Francesca Piscino of Manalapan, Stephen Pollio of Freehold, Rupali Reddy of Morganville, Leigh Ann Rofrano of Manalapan, Ethan Rosenblum of Freehold, Brieanna Rothrock of Colts Neck, Stacey Salvia of Manalapan, Ria Sandeep of Freehold, Isabella Saporito of Manalapan, Evan Savino of Freehold, Julia Schmitt of Freehold, Emily Sciarrino of Freehold, Audra Smires of Freehold, Melissa Soccodato of Freehold, Spencer Susino of Marlboro, Angelise Vera of Freehold, Kevin Vieira of Colts Neck, Cassidy Walker of Manalapan, Joseph West of Freehold, Connor Wiedeman of Colts Neck, Shari Williams of Freehold, Courtney Windels of Freehold, Cassandra Yaegel of Freehold, Jonathan Zammit of Manalapan and Nicholas Zurzolo of Manalapan.