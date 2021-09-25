Tri-Town News On Campus, Sept. 29

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named Jackson residents Maria Mathieu and Erik Larsen to the summer 2021 President’s List (GPA of 3.70 and above).

Ashley Matrale of Howell received a Master of Science degree in education at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 12 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Kristen Lukowski of Jackson was named to the 2021 summer dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.

Chloe Schubert of Jackson is among 23 University of Scranton, Pa., education majors who are serving as student teachers during the fall semester. Chloe will serve as a student teacher at Dunmore Elementary Center in the Dunmore School District. Chloe is majoring in early and primary teacher education at the Jesuit university.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced that the following residents of Jackson received their academic degrees the weekend of May 14-16, 2021: Mikayla Greenway graduated cum laude (3.5 – 3.74 overall average) with a degree in psychology and Alexis Novotny graduated magna cum laude (3.75 – 3.94 overall average) with a degree in special education (PK-8) / Early Childhood (PK-4).

Samantha Klein of Jackson was named to the dean’s list at Pace University’s Dyson College of Arts and Sciences, New York. She earned first honors for the spring 2021 semester. Samantha is a junior majoring in psychology.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, announced that the following area residents were named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list: Ashley Bock of Jackson, Daniel Cappucci of Jackson, Ryan Cardone of Howell, Courtney Carillo of Jackson, Peter Colon of Jackson, Kayla Cooney of Jackson, Kyle Courtney of Jackson, Brian DiPasquale of Howell, Anabelle Dunn of Jackson, Lauren Jagodzinski of Jackson, Bailey Keenan of Jackson, Katherine Klein of Howell, Jared LaJoie of Howell, Teresa Locascio of Howell, Anthony Mauro of Howell, Brigid Minogue of Howell, Julie Myhal of Jackson, Matthew Pelkowski of Howell, Cassandra Rudderow of Jackson, Bradley Shumer of Howell, Justin Tramontana of Howell, Elyse Whary of Jackson and Allison Wrubel of Howell.