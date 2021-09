Examiner Datebook, Sept. 29

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a mill demonstration on Oct. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Climb Time on Oct. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Clayton Park Activity Center, Upper Freehold Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Participants must be 42 inches tall or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Autumn Nights on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, shelter Building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Allentown Lions will host a beer garden Oct. 8 from 5-9 p.m. and Oct. 9-10 from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music; with more than 20 craft beers available for purchase. The beer garden will be behind Bloomers & Things Florist, 24 S. Main St., Allentown. All welcome. Visit the Lions’ Facebook page or website at www.allentownlionsclub.com

• DeBows United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a flea market on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table space (no table) for vendors is $10. Contact Sue at 732-928-0352 to reserve a space or for more information. The Libby Prison Minstrels band will be performing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at www.debowsumc.org

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “A Century of Song – A Musical Revue,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Journey through the great songs of Broadway from the 1920s to today. Dates are: Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 9, 2-4 p.m. The show is open to all ages; under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 per child age 12 and under; pre-registration is suggested. Tickets will be available at the door, occupancy permitting. Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or Discover accepted. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• The monthly meeting of the N.J. Health Care Networking Group will be held on Oct. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. online via Zoom. The N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Main Street Medicap Inc., the V.I.P. Member Spotlight, is hosting the October meeting. To register and receive a Zoom code to join the meeting, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome.

• Allentown High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a combined 40th reunion on Oct. 23 from 5-11 p.m. at the New Egypt Elks Club. Organizers of the reunion are looking to connect with fellow classmates who would be interested in attending. Details: Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27@gmail.com

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

