News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 29

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 4, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Deep Cut Gardens Fairy Day Fest on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown. Build a fairy house for the garden fairies to live in this winter. All fairies, gnomes and elves are welcome. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 2, 16 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a mill demonstration on Oct. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a yarn bee on Oct. 3 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking area; and on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Marlu Lake parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Autumn Nights on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, shelter Building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a corn harvest on Oct. 9-10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the farm staff harvest corn as it would have been done in the 1890s; weather permitting. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Simpson United Methodist Church will host a pumpkin patch from Oct. 9-31 at the church, 2095 Route 516, Old Bridge (across from the YMCA). A variety of shapes and sizes of pumpkins will be for sale, as well as gourds and other items. Hours are 3-8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. A trunk or treat event is planned for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31. All are welcome to attend.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “A Century of Song – A Musical Revue,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Journey through the great songs of Broadway from the 1920s to today. Dates are: Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 9, 2-4 p.m. The show is open to all ages; under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 per child age 12 and under; pre-registration is suggested. Tickets will be available at the door, occupancy permitting. Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or Discover accepted. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” Oct. 15-17. In this production, Joe Louis, Paul Robeson, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers General Manager Branch Rickey meet in 1947 to discuss a strategy for promoting a black player to the major leagues. Show dates are Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 (general admission). Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call 732-706-4100. The Middletown Arts Center is at 36 Church St., Middletown (next to train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station’s metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• DeBows United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a flea market on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table space (no table) for vendors is $10. Contact Sue at 732-928-0352 to reserve a space or for more information. The Libby Prison Minstrels band will be performing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at www.debowsumc.org

• The Colts Neck Lions Club will host its 27th annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the Colts Neck Community Church, 25 Merchants Way, Colts Neck. Breakfast will cost $5 per adult, $3 per child and $3 for seniors. All are welcome to attend. Proceeds will be donated to two causes: Kateri Day Camp, a summer camp serving children ages 5 to 13, that is a program of Collier Youth Services in Marlboro; and funding a service dog for a wounded veteran. Follow the club’s Facebook page for current information or visit www.coltsnecklionsclub.us

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from

NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New

members are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

