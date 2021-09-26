Tri-Town News Datebook, Sept. 29

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 5, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 6, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 7, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 13, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 14, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 2, 16 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a yarn bee on Oct. 3 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Autumn Nights on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, shelter Building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a corn harvest on Oct. 9-10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the farm staff harvest corn as it would have been done in the 1890s; weather permitting. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The monthly meeting of the N.J. Health Care Networking Group will be held on Oct. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. online via Zoom. The N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Main Street Medicap Inc., the V.I.P. Member Spotlight, is hosting the October meeting. To register and receive a Zoom code to join the meeting, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “A Century of Song – A Musical Revue,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Journey through the great songs of Broadway from the 1920s to today. Dates are: Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m.; Oct. 9, 2-4 p.m. The show is open to all ages; under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 per child age 12 and under; pre-registration is suggested. Tickets will be available at the door, occupancy permitting. Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or Discover accepted. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• Celebrating the success of her first adult-oriented novel, “If The Shoe Fits,”

Julie Murphy will take part in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for

Teens” virtual discussion series at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. The series shows how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts broaden the appeal of writers primarily known in the Young Adult genre. Registration for this free program is required at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive a link by email to join the program.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• DeBows United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a flea market on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table space (no table) for vendors is $10. Contact Sue at 732-928-0352 to reserve a space or for more information. The Libby Prison Minstrels band will be performing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at www.debowsumc.org

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.