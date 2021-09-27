Community members praying for AHS students injured in collision

Members of the community are continuing to pray for four Allentown High School students who were hospitalized following a motor vehicle collision in East Windsor on the morning of Sept. 20.

Allentown High School is one of three schools in the Upper Freehold Regional School District. Students from Millstone Township, Allentown and Upper Freehold Township attend the high school.

UFRSD administrators said the four teenagers who were hospitalized are students at Allentown High School and are members of the boys soccer team.

Following the accident, the Redbirds’ soccer team made a social media post in support of the four injured students and said, “We ask for more love, prayer and support … We are strong as a community and we thank everyone for their support and love during this time.”

According to a press release from the East Windsor Police Department, a two-vehicle head-on collision occurred at 7 a.m. Sept. 20 near the intersection of Windsor-Perrineville and Cedarville roads in East Windsor.

One vehicle involved in the collision was a westbound sedan occupied by four teenagers and the second vehicle was an eastbound pickup truck occupied by one adult, according to police.

The sedan was driven by a 17-year-old boy. There were three passengers in the vehicle: two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.

A social media post from Chris and Aimee Duffy identified two of the boys who were in the vehicle as their children, Jordan and Charlie.

The other two boys who were in the vehicle were identified as brothers Celso and Matthew Eurich by an online fundraiser that has been created to help with medical costs.

The pickup truck was driven by a male resident of Trenton and there were no passengers in the pickup truck.

The press release from the East Windsor police stated that all four teenagers were seriously injured in the collision.

According a social media post from East Windsor Fire Company No. 2, the driver of the sedan and one passenger who was sitting in the rear seat were able to exit the vehicle on their own. Both boys were reported to have serious injuries.

The fire company’s post states that the passenger in the front seat of the sedan had to be extricated because he was trapped in the vehicle. The passenger in the rear seat who did not free himself was removed by emergency personnel and was unconscious.

The driver of the sedan and one passenger who was sitting in the rear seat were transported by Robert Wood Johnson and Millstone Township EMS to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton, according to the East Windsor police.

The front seat passenger and one rear seat passenger were transported by air to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained what were described as minor injuries and was able to exit his vehicle on his own, according to the fire company. He was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital by East Windsor Rescue Squad No. 2.

According to the East Windsor police, as of Sept. 27 the resident of Trenton had been discharged from the hospital and the condition of the four boys could not be discussed.

According to the fire company and the police department, East Windsor police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision.

In their social media post, Chris and Aimee Duffy thanked the first responders who arrived at the scene of the collision.

“We do not know who you are, but you are the guardian angels of Jordan, Charlie, Matthew and Celso,” they wrote. “Your bravery, selflessness and courageous actions are the miracle of humanity. You are the best that human beings have to offer, yet we don’t know you, and you do God’s work without seeking acknowledgement.”

The Duffys also thanked the medical staff of Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

“You are the saints and angels that live with us every day,” the Duffys wrote. “You are the Hand of God that protects, heals and saves humanity with the overwhelming spirit of goodness you have been blessed with. To be in your midst is awe inspiring. You represent the epitome of humankind, yet you serve others with humbleness and selflessness that is breathtaking.”

The Duffys concluded their comments by thanking community members for their support and encouragement for the boys.

“Your outpouring of support and help has meant everything to us,” they wrote. “Jordan and Charlie continue to fight. They have a long way to go, but with God’s helpers here on Earth, we pray they have a full recovery.”